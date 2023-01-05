Obituary: Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil

Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil, age 58, of Cullman, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on Dec., 1964 in Cullman, Alabama to Felix Glasscock and Dixie Horsley Glasscock.

She grew up in the Walter Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman. Carolyn was one that had a servant’s heart in everything she did. She was kind, compassionate and caring towards everyone. She was an avid Alabama Football fan….. “Roll Tide” and loved the Atlanta Braves. She recently retired and was looking forward to her time on Smith Lake with her friends and family, but mostly the light of her life…the grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Dixie Glasscock; her brother, Scott Glasscock. She leaves to cherish her memory by her loving husband, Shannon Phillip Cecil; her two loving sons, Shawn (Emily) Cecil and Shane Cecil; her precious granddaughters, Ella Mae and Avery Jane Cecil; her sisters, Cindy (Robin) Conn and Charlotte (Phillip) Hicks; brother, Keith (Teresa) Glasscock; two nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Hanceville Funeral Home with Reverend Wayne Cook officiating. Burial will follow the services at Duck River Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.