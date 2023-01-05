Obituary: James Loyd Lolley

James Loyd Lolley, 78, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his residence.

James was born on August 17, 1944 in Hackleburg, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 11a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, Alabama.

James is survived by his son, David Lolley; daughter, Christy Michaels; grandchildren, Joshua Lolley, Dakota Lolley, Ethan Lolley, Jacob Lolley, Abigail Divine, Seth Michaels, and Chloe Michaels; sisters, Faye Dodd, and Annette Amons; and brother, Billy Joe Lolley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna Belle Lolley; sons, Michael Lolley, and James Loyd Lolley Jr.