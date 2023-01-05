ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmuL4_0k4yjAnT00

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Walter Baptist Church in Hanceville, AL, to celebrate the life of Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass. Beki was born on July 9, 1958, and departed this life on December 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Baker, of Walter. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willard “Bim” Glass, her mother, Sybil Baker, three brothers, Doyle (Sara) Baker, Donald Baker, and David Baker, a nephew, Justin Thomason and niece, Sara Catherine Thomason Holder, as well as countless cousins and friends.

As a member of an athletic family, Beki played softball. She was an excellent player and a fierce competitor, which she learned while holding her own with her three brothers. Those traits continued and served her well for her entire life. Beki lived a life of service, taking care of her family and friends as well as her beloved animals. Her career as the custodian at Welti School gave her more opportunities to take care of the school, the teachers, and of course the children, who all loved “Miss Beki”. Even in death, she continued her caregiving by being an organ donor, bringing the hope of a better life to others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Debra Ann Gunter

The funeral service for Debra Ann Gunter, 67, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Jones Cemetery in Lacon. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gunter family. Mrs. Gunter was born Oct. 3, 1955, to Kial and Mary Ann Leffler Peffley. She passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. She enjoyed spending time with her family, riding in the side by side and the motorcycle. She loved woodworking, restoration and upholstering. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kial and Mary Ann Leffler Peffley; and her brother, David. Mrs. Gunter is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Gunter; son, Gary Joseph (Susan) Gunter; daughter, Kimberly Ann (Colby) Duke; brothers, Kial, Mike, Stanley, Paul; sisters, Christine (Daniel McCreary, Darla Ellis; grandchildren, Eric Gunter, Ashley Gunter. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Gunter family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carol Jean Harbison

Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Carol Jean Harbison, age 80, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Avery Eugene and Carrie Mae Self Robbins. She is preceded in death by her husband: Sherywon Eugene Harbison. Funeral services are Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David McGowin officiating. Interment will follow services in Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors are: daughters: Anita R. (Mike) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Aderhold, Allyson (Brandon) Kilgo, son: Kenneth Eugene Harbison, sisters: Gina Bible, Marie Bridges, Karen McGowin, brother: Glen Chonko. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Harbison family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry

The funeral service for Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fortenberry Family. Moie Alton (Slim) Fortenberry, 89, of Jones Chapel, Alabama, passed away on January 8, 2023 at Hanceville Nursing Home.  Slim was born on May 4, 1933 to Wiley Waymon and Euna Cleo Fortenberry in the Sardis community...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Claud Gann

Richard Claud Gann, age 90, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A visitation for Richard will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at East Side Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St SE, Cullman, Alabama; where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, 96 County Road 36, Haleyville, AL 35565. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gann family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zelda Mayhan

Zelda Mayhan, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Mayhan family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jackie Ann Mayhall

Ms. Jackie Ann Mayhall, age 75, of Hanceville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center and is now resting in the hands of Jesus. She was born on Nov. 25, 1947 to the late James A. and Novella (Kelley) Burnham in Etowah County. In 1987, Jackie began working for the Folsom Center (USA Healthcare) in Cullman where she dedicated 35 years of service. She touched the lives of many people and even welcomed them into her family as if they were her own. Those left to cherish her love and memory are her two daughters, Gina...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Janette Howse “Net” Fuller

Janette Howse “Net” Fuller, age 82, of Cullman, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 15, 1940, in Cullman, Alabama. She worked at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was a very loving and giving person. Janette was a great wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Arley First Baptist Cemetery. Reverend Tim Box and Reverend Kip Box will officiate. Janette...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Everett

The funeral service for Linda Sue Everett, 76, of Remlap, Ala. will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Eric Tolbert will officiate the service. The interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mrs. Everett passed away on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born April 16, 1947, to Ronald Lee & Josephine Beatrice Gay. She loved her family, singing karaoke and tending to her flowers. She was preceded in death by her...
REMLAP, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Laura J. Englebert

Laura J. Englebert, age 85, of Bear Creek, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Haleyville Healthcare. Laura was born on December 5, 1937 in Hamilton, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery where the burial will follow.  Brother Kirk Cagle will officiate. Laura is survived by her sons, Joel (Donna) Englebert and Barry (Paula) Englebert; daughter, Lawanna (Ricky) Hines; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Bobby Ray Bishop (Laura Ann). She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Englebert; parents, Freddie and Naomi Bishop; son, James Alton Englebert; daughter, Sherri Caid; and her sister, Wilma Cagle.
BEAR CREEK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil

Carolyn Jane Glasscock Cecil, age 58, of Cullman, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on Dec., 1964 in Cullman, Alabama to Felix Glasscock and Dixie Horsley Glasscock. She grew up in the Walter Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman. Carolyn was one that had a servant’s heart in everything she did. She was kind, compassionate and caring towards everyone. She was an avid Alabama Football fan….. “Roll Tide” and loved the Atlanta Braves. She recently retired and was looking...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dan Fulenwider

Funeral service for Dan Fulenwider, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fulenwider passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Judge Verbon Fulenwider and Clora Calvert Fulenwider. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Leopard; and first wife, Sandra Kay Fulenwider. Survivors include his wife, Denise Fulenwider; son, Brian (Shannon) Fulenwider; stepsons, Brent (Cynthia) Roberson and Bruce (Misty) Roberson; step-grandchildren, Kristin (Keeven) Sanders, Gaige Roberson, Garit Roberson, Gavin Roberson, and Matthew Roberson; great-grandchildren, Karagan and Kohen; and brother, David Fulenwider.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Michael Kent

A celebration of life for Danny Michael Kent, age 74, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Cullman Moose Lodge. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with fellowship, dinner, and music to follow throughout the evening. Friends and loved ones are welcome to come by at any time during the celebration. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kent Family. As a loyal member and champion of the Moose Lodge, the family is requesting donations to the Cullman Moose Lodge or to Moosehaven in lieu of flowers. Danny passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1948, to Malcom and Rose (Annie Ruth) Kent who preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Heather Sellers and Ashley (TJ Uhler) Kent, his siblings Charlotte Shedd and Greg (Clara) Kent and their families; his girlfriend Mary Simmons and her family, his stepchildren including Brittney (Jimmy) Tucker and Jesse (Brittany) Hagood and their families, and his extended family of loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Kent family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Samuel Wallace McAnnally

A graveside service for Samuel Wallace McAnnally of Hanceville will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023 at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be on Saturday prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. McAnnally was born on December 9, 1934 in Blount County, Alabama. He died at the age of 88 on Jan. 4, 2023 at St. Vincent’s East Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his children, Steve (Renee) McAnnally and Phillip McAnnally; grandchildren, Lauren (Onur) Salzi and Rebecca McAnnally; great grandchildren, Logan Salzi, Regina Smith and Dylana Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. McAnnally was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean McAnnally; parents, Burve and Velma McAnnally; brothers, Kenneth and Burt McAnnally; and a sister, Carolyn Burvadine McAnnally.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rodney Lynn Jones

Rodney Lynn Jones, 52, of Hanceville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his residence.  Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born Jan. 30, 1970 to James Donnie Jones and Linda Sue Green.  Rodney loved life and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin Green, Mary Lois Blethen and Alford & Narvilla Jones.  He is survived by his mother, Linda Green; father, Donnie (Wanda) Jones; brother, Donnie Ray (Erica) Jones; family and friends. A visitation is planned for Friday, January 6, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home for expenses.  Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rodney Dale Stevens

A memorial service for Rodney Dale Stevens, 71, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at New Freedom Baptist Church. Rev. David McGowan will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral home is honored to serve the Stevens family. Rodney Dale Stevens, formerly of Waukegan, IL., was born Oct. 22,1951 to Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens. Mr. Stevens passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center.  He was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.  Rod loved all his kids and his dog, “Boss.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee & Dorothy Cartwright Stevens; and a sister-in-law, Madeline Stevens. Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Sander Stevens; 3 sons, Mike Stevens, John (Kelly) Stevens, Dustin Hoggard; a daughter, Amy Cason; brother, Bobby Lee Stevens; sister, Jackie (Martin) Becerra; grandchildren, Nathaniel Cason, Erin Grace Cason, Joseph Cason, Peyton Cason, Issac Cason, Hayden Cason, Alyssa Cason, Adam, Haggard, Brandon Stevens, Grayson Stevens and Scarlet Stevens; and a host for family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Stevens family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shawn Jeffery Crider

Shawn Jeffery Crider, 56, of Bremen, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning December 30th. Shawn was born on September 1st, 1966, to Grant and Linda Crider in the Cold Springs community. Shawn was the middle son of three boys who grew up playing sports and working on the farm. At Cold Springs High School, Shawn played every sport that had a team. After graduating in 1984, Shawn continued his athletic journey playing baseball and basketball at Brewer State before returning home to help with the family business. Shawn would go on to be inducted to the Cullman County Sports Hall...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Helen Ruth Watts

Funeral service for Helen Ruth Watts, 87, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 at New Hope #2 Baptist Church, Ralph McGowan and Dave Wright officiating. Mrs. Watts passed away Jan. 2, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born March 28, 1935 to Hoyt and Ruth Gunter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Jackie Watts; son, Kennie Watts; sisters, Martha Ann Wright, Agnes Grimes, and Brenda Wright. Survivors include, one daughter, Debbie (Randy) Bates, two sons, Keith (Carol) Watts and Jayson (Crystal) Watts; one sister, Geraldine (Wayne) Morris; one brother, Donald (Joyce) Gunter; grandchildren, Wesley (Misty) Watts,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darryl Scott Allen

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Darryl Scott Allen, 60, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Allen passed away Dec. 31, 2022 in Houston County, Alabama. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Buri Lee Moore

Buri Lee Moore, 85, of Houston, entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at her residence. Buri was born on June 13, 1937 in Houston, Alabama. She was a kind, loving woman with a great sense of humor.   Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Houston Community Cemetery in Houston. Brother Bobby Smith will officiate. Buri is survived by her sisters, Maybelle Feltman, Ellie Elworth, Arville Cecil, Darlene (Gary) Bates, and Jewel (Tommy) Pruitt; brothers, Cecil (Debbie) Abbott, and Lelton (Mary) Abbott; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Moore, and Roy Shafer; parents, Melvin and Iola Abbott; brothers, Leon Abbott, and Cliff Abbott; and sister, Lorene Davis.
HOUSTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rheva Alice Patton

Funeral service for Rheva Alice Patton, 99, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman Memory Gardens, Pastor Robert Lancaster officiating.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patton family. Mrs. Patton passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at CRMC. She was born May 22, 1923 to Edward Oscar and Opha Hammock Storie. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church.  She enjoyed line dancing and bowling. She lived in assisted living the last 4 ½ years. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted Patton; son-in-law, Robert DeLoach; sister, Wilma Finch. Survivors include her son, Richard (Cindy) Patton; daughter, Cheryl Deloach; grandchildren, Brian (Christen) DeLoach, Andy Patton, Kevin (Rachel) DeLoach, Tyson (Amanda) Patton; nine great-grandchildren; family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy