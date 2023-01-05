Obituary: Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Walter Baptist Church in Hanceville, AL, to celebrate the life of Rebecca Marie “Beki” Glass. Beki was born on July 9, 1958, and departed this life on December 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Baker, of Walter. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willard “Bim” Glass, her mother, Sybil Baker, three brothers, Doyle (Sara) Baker, Donald Baker, and David Baker, a nephew, Justin Thomason and niece, Sara Catherine Thomason Holder, as well as countless cousins and friends.

As a member of an athletic family, Beki played softball. She was an excellent player and a fierce competitor, which she learned while holding her own with her three brothers. Those traits continued and served her well for her entire life. Beki lived a life of service, taking care of her family and friends as well as her beloved animals. Her career as the custodian at Welti School gave her more opportunities to take care of the school, the teachers, and of course the children, who all loved “Miss Beki”. Even in death, she continued her caregiving by being an organ donor, bringing the hope of a better life to others.