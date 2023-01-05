Obituary: Laura J. Englebert
Laura J. Englebert, age 85, of Bear Creek, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Haleyville Healthcare.
Laura was born on December 5, 1937 in Hamilton, Alabama.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery where the burial will follow. Brother Kirk Cagle will officiate.
Laura is survived by her sons, Joel (Donna) Englebert and Barry (Paula) Englebert; daughter, Lawanna (Ricky) Hines; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Bobby Ray Bishop (Laura Ann).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Englebert; parents, Freddie and Naomi Bishop; son, James Alton Englebert; daughter, Sherri Caid; and her sister, Wilma Cagle.
