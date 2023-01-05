ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

College football: Texas A&M-Kingsville signs Salinas to contract extension through 2026

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTvxH_0k4yj7EX00

Texas A&M-Kingsville announced Thursday that head football coach Mike Salinas has agreed to a contract extension through 2026.

Salinas guided the Javelinas to a 7-5 mark in 2022, their best season since 2016, including an appearance in the postseason for the first time in six seasons.

The record was a two-win improvement for A&M-Kingsville and saw the program join the Division II national rankings after starting the season 7-0, including the team's first victory over a nationally ranked program in 10 years.

"For the past three years, coach has built a strong foundation and we have watched the program consistently progress under his leadership," said Steve Roach, Texas A&M-Kingsville executive director of athletics, in a release. "His strong commitment to his student-athletes, both on and off the field, and in the classroom, only further strengthens my confidence that the program will continue to achieve success and continue the strong tradition of Javelina football."

Salinas is 12-12 in three seasons, including an abbreviated schedule due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
portasouthjetty.com

City attorney gets the boot

No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy