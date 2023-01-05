ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Air Raid? Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo stresses that the Badgers will still feature a power running game

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

MADISON – Yes, Phil Longo is a proponent of the Air Raid, the offense he learned in the late 1990s when he began his coaching career at Parsippany Hills High School in New Jersey.

No, Longo’s love of the scheme doesn’t mean Wisconsin will stop relying on the power running game that has been a staple of the program for more than two decades.

“I’d be an idiot not to run the football here with the backfield that we have and the offensive line that we have,” Longo, preparing for his first season as UW’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, said Thursday. “I think the words Air Raid create a misconception or a poor perception of what we want to do offensively.

“We’re going to be more diverse maybe than we’ve been here, and we want to throw the ball more effectively. Maybe even more reps than we’ve done.

“But you really want to be effective at both.”

Reporters spoke to Longo and Mike Tressel, UW’s defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach, on Thursday.

UW is set to enter spring ball with Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi as the top two tailbacks and with five offensive linemen having starting experience, as well as several promising reserves. All the wide receivers, led by Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, should return, but UW will have a new starting quarterback with Graham Mertz having transferred to Florida.

Tanner Mordecai is set to transfer to UW from SMU , and because of his two full seasons of starting experience, has to be viewed as the early favorite to win the starting job. Nick Evers is transferring from Oklahoma and Cole LaCrue is the lone high school signee. Chase Wolf, Myles Burkett and walk-on Marshall Howe are holdovers from last season.

“We are in the process of transforming that room,” Longo said.

Longo, 54, comes to UW after serving as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at North Carolina for the last four seasons.

The Tar Heels had more rushing attempts than passes in three of Longo’s four seasons – 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Rushing attempts: 2,041 for 10,190 yards (2,548 per season) and 102 touchdowns.

Passing attempts: 1,696 for 14,987 yards (3,747 per season) and 134 touchdowns.

North Carolina in Longo’s four seasons led the ACC in rushing with an average of 197.5 rushing yards per game. The 102 rushing touchdowns were the No. 2 mark in the league.

The Tar Heels under Longo led the ACC in passing yards (14,987) and passing touchdowns (134) and produced five 1,000-yard rushers and five 1,000-yard receivers.

“You get what you emphasize,” Longo said. “They emphasized here in the past building it big up front, running it downhill, having a big backfield, being physical.

“Those are things I think you need to win a championship no matter what offense you run. So that part of this isn’t going to change. We’re just going to do it a little differently.”

Mike Tressel offers comparison between American Athletic Conference and Big Ten

Tressel, 49, was an assistant at Michigan State from 2007-20. He was Luke Fickell’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Cincinnati for the last two seasons.

Does Tressel see much of a talent gap between teams in the Big Ten and the American Athletic Conference?

Remember that Cincinnati qualified for the College Football Playoff in 2021 and AAC champion Tulane recently closed the season with a 46-45 victory over No. 8 USC in the Cotton Bowl. The Green Wave, ranked No. 17 entering the bowl game, finished the season 12-2.

“Probably week in and week out competing in the Big Ten is a little bit different,” Tressel said. “There are definitely great teams in the AAC. Tulane beat USC. We were in the College Football Playoff at Cincinnati.

“There is skill that gets drafted in the first round. But probably the O-line and D-line across the board, from the top to the bottom of the (Big Ten) is different and that is where that can wear on you.”

Tressel at Cincinnati preferred a 3-3-5 as his base scheme, though he noted Thursday is it very similar to UW’s 3-4-4.

According to Tressel, the No. 2 task after recruiting has been to mesh the two systems and identify the best roles for the current members of the defense.

During his time at Michigan State, Tressel coached linebackers, safeties and special teams. He was co-defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017 and defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. Tressel was the safeties coach in 2020 under first-year coach Mel Tucker and then joined Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati.

“I think the Big Ten background his huge,” Tressel said. “I do feel like I understand this league. Coach Fickell and (I) and a few others on the staff have had a lot of success in this league. So, I feel like we understand what it takes and what type of guys we need to recruit.

“The AAC experience has forced me to adapt to a ton of different styles of offense on a weekly basis. That helps you in terms of how to coach your guys to be able to adapt, to make adjustments and to play a little bit differently from week to week.”

Cincinnati in 2021 finished No. 5 nationally in scoring defense (16.5 ppg) and No. 10 in total defense (318.4 ypg).

The Bearcats this past season finished 20 th nationally in scoring defense. (20.62) and 29 th in total defense (335.5 ypg).

What is the ceiling for the UW program?

“National championship,” Tressel said. “And this program can do it.”

