ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

City, nonprofits team up with faith leaders to host inaugural Ozarks Festival of Faiths

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ni9s_0k4yit7100

In an effort to foster communication and acceptance among Springfield's many faith communities, the city will host its first Ozarks Festival of Faiths later this month.

A variety of faiths will be represented, including Christian denominations alongside Buddhist, Hindu, Bahai, Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Unitarian and Native American groups.

Organized by the Have Faith Initiative and Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks, the event is free and open to the public.

“In an effort to combat divisiveness and polarity, The Have Faith Initiative and the Interfaith Alliance have partnered to bring the Ozarks together,” said Have Faith community coordinator Deanna Carpenter.

“This is a celebration of faith and unity. As we come together, let us focus on working side by side to assist with bettering our community. In 2023 we will be working with the city and nonprofits to tackle some of the city's biggest issues of mental health and the underserved. Come join us in this effort! Be a part of making our community better by linking arms with others. Let your inner faith shine and make a difference.”

The Have Faith Initiative is comprised of Springfield and Greene County faith leaders who originally convened to help coordinate the faith community’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The initiative is led by the City of Springfield, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and United Way of the Ozarks. Reverends Jenn Simmons of National Avenue Christian Church and Bob Roberts of Second Baptist Church serve as co-chairs.

Congregational leaders meet bi-weekly via Zoom to discuss how they are serving their membership and various community outreach efforts. During the meeting the group hears updates from city and county leaders.

The event, bearing a theme of “Unity,” will feature a gallery of children’s artwork, performances by adult and children’s choirs, faith displays and a candlelight vigil with the mayor.

“Come learn about what people believe in the Ozarks and find out what you have in common with your neighbors,” Carpenter said. “You might be surprised to learn that we are more alike in our beliefs of how to treat others, how to treat our earth and doing good than what the differences are.”

Flat 8x10 art submissions from children up to age 12 will be accepted until Jan. 22. Artwork will be hung with binder clips and can be made with the artists’ medium of choice.

The inaugural Ozarks Festival of Faiths will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Drive. All faiths are welcome and can contact Carpenter at demaisdee@gmail.com about participating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Mercy opens new primary care clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy is opening a new primary care clinic as the first part of a $20 million investment in the Springfield area. The new facility replaces the old one and has an additional 1,500 square feet of space. This additional space will accommodate additional healthcare providers to serve more patients. Leaders say they are excited to offer this new facility to the community.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill

Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Nixa leaders share when Republic Services will be caught up in city trash routes

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City officials in Nixa have been in contact with local Republic Services management to clarify when Nixa residents will get their trash picked up. According to a Facebook post, Nixa leaders were reassured by Republic Services that the company will be fully caught up on their Nixa routes by end of the day this Saturday, January 7.
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened.  “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson man killed in Christian Co. vehicle crash

A man from Branson was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson was traveling east on Missouri 14, two and a half miles east of Bruner, when his 2002 Ford Focus traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy