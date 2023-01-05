City, nonprofits team up with faith leaders to host inaugural Ozarks Festival of Faiths

In an effort to foster communication and acceptance among Springfield's many faith communities, the city will host its first Ozarks Festival of Faiths later this month.

A variety of faiths will be represented, including Christian denominations alongside Buddhist, Hindu, Bahai, Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Unitarian and Native American groups.

Organized by the Have Faith Initiative and Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks, the event is free and open to the public.

“In an effort to combat divisiveness and polarity, The Have Faith Initiative and the Interfaith Alliance have partnered to bring the Ozarks together,” said Have Faith community coordinator Deanna Carpenter.

“This is a celebration of faith and unity. As we come together, let us focus on working side by side to assist with bettering our community. In 2023 we will be working with the city and nonprofits to tackle some of the city's biggest issues of mental health and the underserved. Come join us in this effort! Be a part of making our community better by linking arms with others. Let your inner faith shine and make a difference.”

The Have Faith Initiative is comprised of Springfield and Greene County faith leaders who originally convened to help coordinate the faith community’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The initiative is led by the City of Springfield, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and United Way of the Ozarks. Reverends Jenn Simmons of National Avenue Christian Church and Bob Roberts of Second Baptist Church serve as co-chairs.

Congregational leaders meet bi-weekly via Zoom to discuss how they are serving their membership and various community outreach efforts. During the meeting the group hears updates from city and county leaders.

The event, bearing a theme of “Unity,” will feature a gallery of children’s artwork, performances by adult and children’s choirs, faith displays and a candlelight vigil with the mayor.

“Come learn about what people believe in the Ozarks and find out what you have in common with your neighbors,” Carpenter said. “You might be surprised to learn that we are more alike in our beliefs of how to treat others, how to treat our earth and doing good than what the differences are.”

Flat 8x10 art submissions from children up to age 12 will be accepted until Jan. 22. Artwork will be hung with binder clips and can be made with the artists’ medium of choice.

The inaugural Ozarks Festival of Faiths will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Drive. All faiths are welcome and can contact Carpenter at demaisdee@gmail.com about participating.