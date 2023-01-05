ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Parents of Allen ISD students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the federal government investigates a civil rights complaint against Allen ISD, the families of students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations. Several met at the Allen ISD administration building on Friday to bring attention to what they believe is a district-wide problem. "Allen needs to be moved into this century," said Jacqueline McClintock-Boylan, whose children used to attend Allen ISD schools. "Allen is very behind the times when it comes to children with disabilities and special education." They hope federal investigators come down on the district and force some changes. This particular complaint centers around Nicolas,...
ALLEN, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas ISD welcomes back students to schools damaged in 2019 tornado

DALLAS - More than three years after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Northwest Dallas and damaged three schools in its path, Dallas ISD is welcoming all of its students back home. Next Monday, students will return to Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, a new Pre-K...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well."    Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady."  "When...
ALLEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Plano, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ursuline Academy soccer team will have a game with Prestonwood Christian Academy on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights

Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
ALLEN, TX
dmagazine.com

John Creuzot’s Four Criminal Court Commandments

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has more than three decades of judicial experience, including 21 years as a felony district court judge. He was an early architect of using drug courts as a way to steer non-violent offenders into diversion programs, an approach so successful that former Gov. Rick Perry used it as a model for the state. He is on his second term as the county’s district attorney. D editor Tim Rogers asked him for lessons from some of his most memorable cases.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX

