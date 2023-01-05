ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Lady Pioneers on a roll with win over Wheeling

By Joey Rather
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hy7y9_0k4yiOBq00

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State began their 2023 slate on a great note Wednesday night as they defeated Wheeling 84-68. The Lady Pioneers improved to a 12-1 record and remain undefeated at home.

The defending Division II champions flashed a defensive masterclass against the visiting Cardinals, scoring 29 points on turnovers with five players finishing the match with double figures.

Wheeling began the match with a 5-point streak, but Glenville State quickly struck back to overtake the Cardinals, leading them 15-10 at the end off the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Wheeling was able to crawl back against the Lady Pioneers, eventually making it a one-point game by the 9:09 mark courtesy of back-to-back layups by Lauren Calhoun and Graci Fairman. Glenville State would punch back with another 5 straight points and maintain no less than a 2-point lead for the remainder of the match.

Bills speaking for 1st time after Damar Hamlin update

Glenville State opened the second half with a three-pointer by Aline Fevrier. The Lady Pioneers would go on to score three three-pointers for the third consecutive quarter. Wheeling responded by going on a 6-0 run, but Glenville State surged back to give themselves a 17-point lead with 1:17 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Glenville State continued their three-point success in the fourth quarter, hitting a game-high six baskets and shooting 66.6% from the arc. The Lady Pioneers continued to snowball throughout the fourth, eventually holding a 20-point advantage with 4:28 remaining. Wheeling would cut into this lead, however, making it a 16-point game as time expired.

Glenville State’s Dream Cherry would put up 15 total points for the Lady Pioneers. Mickayla Perdue and Breanna Campbell finishED not far behind with Perdue scoring 13 and Campbell scoring 12.

The Lady Pioneers look to continue their winning streak as they head to West Liberty on Saturday to take on the Hilltoppers at 2 p.m. ET.

For more West Virginia College Sports coverage, follow @12SportsZone on Twitter .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Doddridge County’s Lamb signs to run at WVU

WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County distance runner Lexie Lamb didn’t start running competitively until she needed something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown, but she always wanted to be a West Virginia Mountaineer. Just three years after deciding to join the Bulldogs cross country team, she saw her hopes come to fruition, signing […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Liberty’s Coble signs with Salem softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Liberty’s Destiny Coble made her college decision official today. She’ll head to Salem to play softball for the Tigers. With teammate Charlie Johnson also signing with Salem and plenty of familiarity with the current members of the team too, it became a perfect fit. “It’s very nice. I’m glad to be […]
SALEM, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior wins Round 1 against East Fairmont

Rivalry games are already intense. When those two rivals are ranked among the top five teams in the state, that intensity can reach a fever pitch. That was the case in Fairmont on Thursday night when Fairmont Senior hosted East Fairmont in a battle of two 7-0 teams. The #2-ranked Polar Bears took control after […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Byrd comes back to top East Fairmont in top 10 matchup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd and East Fairmont have proved to be two of the best teams in Class AAA girls’ basketball this season and they met in Clarksburg on Wednesday. After trailing for the majority of the first half and by as much as six in the third quarter, the Flying Eagles […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Gabby Reep

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In the first week of the new year, high school basketball teams are hoping the work they put in last year will allow them to turn a corner soon. It looks like the Bridgeport girls may be on their way to that turn and a lot of it has to do […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy