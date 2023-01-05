Lady Pioneers on a roll with win over Wheeling

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State began their 2023 slate on a great note Wednesday night as they defeated Wheeling 84-68. The Lady Pioneers improved to a 12-1 record and remain undefeated at home.

The defending Division II champions flashed a defensive masterclass against the visiting Cardinals, scoring 29 points on turnovers with five players finishing the match with double figures.

Wheeling began the match with a 5-point streak, but Glenville State quickly struck back to overtake the Cardinals, leading them 15-10 at the end off the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Wheeling was able to crawl back against the Lady Pioneers, eventually making it a one-point game by the 9:09 mark courtesy of back-to-back layups by Lauren Calhoun and Graci Fairman. Glenville State would punch back with another 5 straight points and maintain no less than a 2-point lead for the remainder of the match.

Glenville State opened the second half with a three-pointer by Aline Fevrier. The Lady Pioneers would go on to score three three-pointers for the third consecutive quarter. Wheeling responded by going on a 6-0 run, but Glenville State surged back to give themselves a 17-point lead with 1:17 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Glenville State continued their three-point success in the fourth quarter, hitting a game-high six baskets and shooting 66.6% from the arc. The Lady Pioneers continued to snowball throughout the fourth, eventually holding a 20-point advantage with 4:28 remaining. Wheeling would cut into this lead, however, making it a 16-point game as time expired.

Glenville State’s Dream Cherry would put up 15 total points for the Lady Pioneers. Mickayla Perdue and Breanna Campbell finishED not far behind with Perdue scoring 13 and Campbell scoring 12.

The Lady Pioneers look to continue their winning streak as they head to West Liberty on Saturday to take on the Hilltoppers at 2 p.m. ET.

