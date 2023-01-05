Coleman High School cheerleaders will compete in the 2023 UIL Spirit State Championships on Thursday at the Ft. Worth Convention Center. They will compete in the GAME DAY section, which is scored on 3 sections – Band Dance, Cheer, Fight Song. Coach Jeanie Stevenson gave this description of their competition, "Our goal is to encourage crowd participation, emphasizing the traditional role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in the schools while supporting athletic teams. Game Day competition focuses on the unity of a teams overall performance to promote crowd-leading spirit." We wish the Coleman High School Cheerleaders GOOD LUCK! Below, in several different links, and attached is information provided by the UIL Spirit division: https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spectator-information.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO