Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Calendar for This Week - UPDATED
UPDATED to show Cheer Competition on Thursday. GOOD LUCK! Click DOWNLOAD PDF to print for your convenience.
colemantoday.com
CHS Cheerleaders to Compete in State Championships on Thursday
Coleman High School cheerleaders will compete in the 2023 UIL Spirit State Championships on Thursday at the Ft. Worth Convention Center. They will compete in the GAME DAY section, which is scored on 3 sections – Band Dance, Cheer, Fight Song. Coach Jeanie Stevenson gave this description of their competition, "Our goal is to encourage crowd participation, emphasizing the traditional role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in the schools while supporting athletic teams. Game Day competition focuses on the unity of a teams overall performance to promote crowd-leading spirit." We wish the Coleman High School Cheerleaders GOOD LUCK! Below, in several different links, and attached is information provided by the UIL Spirit division: https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spectator-information.
colemantoday.com
CISD Hall of Honor Tickets on Sale
The 5th Annual Hall of Honor Banquet will be held Saturday, February 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bill Franklin Center, Coleman, TX. The banquet will feature a sit-down meal and an induction ceremony for the CISD Hall of Honor Class of 2023. Tickets are $20 each and may...
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Jr. Livestock Show Exhibitors' Bios
The Coleman County Jr. Livestock Show and Sale will be held from January 14-16, 2023 at the Goree Expo Center. You are invited to watch and support our local youth that love the livestock industry. Attached is a PDF created from the Google slides put together by the CC Jr. Livestock Association of the Exhibitors for 2023. Good luck to all!
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna Scoop for Last Week
Santa Anna ISD Superintendent Todd White shared the events from last week, and next week's calendar with Coleman Today. Scroll through the embedded link.
colemantoday.com
Building Standards Board to Hold Public Hearing on Five Properties
The Building Standards Board of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in a called meeting on Tuesday January 10th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. Below are the two main agenda items to be discussed, after introduction, citizen comments, and approval of minutes from previous meeting:
Comments / 0