WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle slowing traffic on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is slowing traffic on the interstate near the Norwood Lateral, Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on Columbia Parkway in East End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking a lane on Columbia Parkway at Kemper Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane of traffic on Columbia Parkway in East End. According to police, the right lane on northbound...
WLWT 5
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
WLWT 5
Police responding to a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine. injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Disctrict Four officers are investigating a felony theft in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Officers with Cincinnati Police Department District Four are investigating a felony theft that occurred in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The theft happened on the 2490 block of Reading Road on Oct. 12 at 7:34 a.m.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75N near Clifton Avenue, with a lane closure
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on I-75 northbound, near the Clifton Avenue overpass, with a lane closure. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Shooting investigation underway in Amelia, SR 132 closed at Crown Crossing Apts.
AMELIA, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Amelia. SR 132 closed at Culver Court. Use caution when approaching this area or seek an alternate route. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
