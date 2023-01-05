ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle slowing traffic on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is slowing traffic on the interstate near the Norwood Lateral, Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on Columbia Parkway in East End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking a lane on Columbia Parkway at Kemper Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane of traffic on Columbia Parkway in East End. According to police, the right lane on northbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
EDGEWOOD, KY
FOX59

Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY
dayton.com

Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH

