Malibu, CA

Calendar for the week of Jan. 5

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

WED, DEC. 27, THROUGH JAN. 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees.

THURS, JAN. 12

THE SYMPOSIUM ON PRISON REFORM AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium, Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform is part of a GRAMMY museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall.

The symposium will be held in Pepperdine’s Payson Library Surfboard Room next Thursday, January 12, from 4 to 5:30.

https://engage.pepperdine.edu/s/lt-event?id=a2n4N00000CfCc4QAF

SAT, JAN. 14

SUNSET HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy a three-mile hike during the Golden Hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park from 5 to 6: 30 p.m. Explore the chaparral ecosystem as the diurnal animals go to sleep and the nocturnal animals take to the trails and the sky. This is the best time to take photos of the vistas and connect with nature. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Registration required. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

TUES. JAN. 17

Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest Charlie Musselwhite at the Smothers Theatre

Five-time GRAMMY Award winners and living legends, the Blind Boys of Alabama both defined and innovated traditional jubilee gospel, turning their live shows into roof-raising musical events. The Blind Boys will join forces with American electric blues harmonica master, GRAMMY Award winner, and legendary blues artist Charlie Musselwhite for an intimate evening of remarkable music and uplifting, stirring harmonies.

Tickets $40 to $75. Venue is the Smothers Theatre in Pepperdine. Visit, blindboys.com charliemusselwhite.com.

TUES. JAN. 17

Christopher Parkening’s Guitar Students in Concert

This concert features students studying under Distinguished Professor of Music Christopher Parkening. The guitar concert series is free to the public and will feature masterpieces from the guitar literature spanning many centuries. The event will take place at Payson Library. Contact Wesley.park@pepperdine.edu.

For more information, visit pepperdine.edu.

WED, JAN. 18

THE MUSIC CENTER SYMPHONIAN TOUR EXCURSION

Participants will enjoy a 90-minute docent-led tour of the Music Center’s four theatres: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall. You will learn about the history and architecture of each of the theaters along with the Jerry Moss Plaza and hear about how each of those spaces is enriched with incredible arts experiences.

Afterward, participants may enjoy lunch at Philippe The Original for an additional fee. Tours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $35 per person. Lunch is not included.

Participants must be able to walk for 90 minutes. For more information email malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org, or visit, malibucity.org.

WED, JAN. 18

2023 STUDENT ART EXHIBIT

The Community Services Department is pleased to announce the 2023 Student Art Exhibit.

Children in grades kindergarten through fifth will display artwork at the Malibu City Gallery through March 3. The exhibit provides a forum that fosters creativity among student artists, educators, and the Malibu Community. Submit an online form will be available on the city website from Jan. 18-22. Artwork will be accepted at the following locations daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center, 242520 Pacific Coast Highway or Malibu City Hall, Community Services Department (First floor) 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Artwork must be matted or framed and include a firmly fixed backing with a secure hanging mechanism. Framed artwork — remove the glass front; weight should be under 2 pounds. Framed artwork is preferred. It may be altered if the artwork does not include a secure hanging mechanism.

Sat. JAN. 21

Multi award-winning canadian singer-songwriter Laila Biali

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali “masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy” (Washington Post), and has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents.

Her shimmering arrangements and lush voice have earned her a 2019 Juno Award for “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year” and two-time placement on DownBeatmagazine’s “Best Albums of the Year” list. Lailabiali.com.

Tickets are $20 to $40. Venue is Smothers Theatre. For more information visit, arts.pepperdine.edu.

Sat. JAN. 28

Morning Hike

The morning is the best time of day to view insects, birds, and many other members of the chaparral ecosystem. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Registration required. Hike is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. At Charmlee Wilderness Park. Visit malibucity.org for more information.

ONGOING

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. Tuesdays (New Year) Inspirational Home Décor Signs – Jan. 10 (Valentine’s Day) Tote Bags – Feb. 7. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org . The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org .

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Workout instructed by Jackline Daneshrad on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way. The Malibu Farmers Market is hosting a vintage, art, and brunch Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The post Calendar for the week of Jan. 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

More
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
