Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Designer Shoe Warehouse Promotes Industry Vet to Be Next CEO
Designer Brands, the designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that DSW President Doug Howe is to succeed Roger Rawlins as CEO effective April 1. “As a result of a comprehensive succession plan, we are pleased to appoint Doug, a strategic...
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
55% of Consumers Using Stored Payment Info Interested in ‘Credential Vaults’
Stored payment credentials are often problematic, which is driving interest for all-in-one credentials vaults that solve common pain points. We explore this in “Payments And Credentials Vaults: Gauging Consumer Interest,” a PYMNTS and FIS report based on surveys over of 2,000 U.S. consumers and the needs they express.
NY Suit Alleges Celsius Network Founder Misled Crypto Investors
Celsius Network Co-founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky is being sued by the New York Attorney General. The suit alleges that Mashinsky made false and misleading statements about cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius’ safety, misrepresented and concealed Celsius’ deteriorating financial condition and failed to register as a salesperson for Celsius and as a securities and commodities dealers, the New York attorney general said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
CE 100 Index Notches 2.7% Gain as eCommerce Platforms Surge
One week in, and the CE 100 Index has already gained some ground, up 2.7%. This time around, the tailwind came as investors notably bid up stocks tied to several names based outside of the U.S. The three best performing pillars were the “Shop” group, up 7.7%; the “Move” sector,...
As Businesses Crave Efficiency, Will 2023 Be the Year of Embedded Finance?
As 2022’s digital transformation fuels 2023’s data-driven growth, CFOs are increasingly embracing embedded B2B solutions. That’s according to research in the latest PYMNTS report, “The AR Transformation Solution: Easing And Accelerating Payments From Business Customers,” which found that organizations which take strategic steps to transform and modernize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) operations with streamlined and integrated innovations will be more likely to gain a stronger hold of cash flow management, cash flow forecasting, and management of working capital.
Target Seek to Grow Food Sales With Expanded Tabitha Brown Partnership
Target is targeting vegan consumers with its ongoing partnership with actor-author Tabitha Brown. Beginning Sunday (Jan. 8), shoppers can purchase a line of vegan food products, tableware, cookware and kitchen decor curated by Brown, Target said in a news release. The launch, dominated by products that sell for under $10,...
Coinbase $100M Fine Highlights Crypto Industry’s Gaps and US Regulatory Strengths
Recent regulatory action against U.S.-based Coinbase underscores that crypto is reaching a post-FTX inflection point. The pressure is on for the business-as-usual attitude to button itself up and for industry actors to proactively show regulators they are operating transparently and in good faith. Even those purportedly mature and regulated businesses...
FinTech IPO Index Ushers in 2023 With 2% Gain
With a 2% gain, things are already looking up for the FinTech IPO Index. That statement shows just how low the bar has been set for the group, which, as spotlighted here, got cut in half — and then some — last year. We’re being only a bit...
BNP Paribas Mulls Consumer Finance Restructuring
BNP Paribas is considering options to restructure its consumer finance department. The French bank has submitted ideas for a major overhaul of the division to unions, confirming to Reuters Friday (Jan. 6) that “BNP Paribas Personal Finance presented its strategic reflections to the social partners regarding the refocusing of its activities and the adaptation of its operating model.”
Study Finds Growing Consumer Interest in Payment Vaults to Ease Online Checkout
The ability to use previously stored credentials to make seamless payments has changed modern commerce: Our research found that 80% of consumers have saved their payment information via merchant websites, apps or digital wallets. Shoppers want a frictionless checkout experience, and most of them trust their information to multiple eCommerce...
Naver Completes Acquisition of Poshmark and Aims to Grow Globally
Naver has completed its previously announced acquisition of Poshmark and aims to grow it globally. The Korean internet company said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that its purchase of the social shopping platform will create a global online fashion reCommerce player and accelerate its efforts to build a global eCommerce portfolio and reach markets that were previously untapped.
Small Businesses’ Focus Turns to Improving Cash Flow
Lingering inflation and supply chain issues could leave small businesses in a cost-cutting scramble this year. PYMNTS’ study, “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation,” revealed that only 54% of domestic SMBs expected revenues to increase last year, down from 64% in November 2021. Even more concerning, 12% of surveyed firms believe they may not last to see 2024.
Apple Expands Fitness Offerings as Consumers Embrace Digital Health
Apple is beginning 2023 with a series of new offerings for its Fitness+ service. Beginning next week, the platform will roll out a new kickboxing workout and add a new theme called “Sleep” to its meditation library, the company said on its blog Thursday (Jan. 5). In addition,...
Blackberry Showcases Connected Vehicle Platform that Includes Embedded Digital Wallet
Blackberry showcased an embedded vehicle wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company debuted its in-vehicle software platform Blackberry IVY at CES on Thursday (Jan. 05). The technology, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offers auto manufacturers an integrated artificial intelligence solution for digital cockpits and the company...
Ant Group’s Jack Ma Cedes Control as China Pressures Big Tech
Ant Group’s founder is set to give up control of the Chinese FinTech. Billionaire Jack Ma will no longer hold majority voting rights in the company, Ant Group said in a statement Saturday (Jan. 7). As PYMNTS noted last year when reports of Ma’s possible step back first emerged,...
Orders in Seconds Launches B2B App for Distributors and Manufacturers
Orders in Seconds (OIS) has launched a B2B app for wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers. The new OIS eCommerce app enables the customers of these firms to place orders by opening the app, selecting products and submitting orders, OIS said in a Friday (Jan. 6) press release. “Now you can say...
