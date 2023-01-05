Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
knopnews2.com
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Commissioners approve salaries for appointed department heads
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners held their first meeting of the new calendar year Monday morning. Among the items discussed was setting the salaries for county board-appointed department heads. Raises were unanimously granted for Region 51 Emergency Management, Veterans Service Officer, and Noxious Weed Supervisor. However,...
NebraskaTV
One person dead, four others injured after a head-on crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a head-on crash near Wellfleet. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 56 on Saturday at 4:17 p.m.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Neal Austin, 43, North Platte and Shari Marie Worford, 39, North Platte. Adrian Paul Martinez, 38, North Platte and Christina Marie Swedberg, 37, Sutherland.
knopnews2.com
Warm and beautiful conditions Monday into Tuesday; Disturbance to move through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next couple of days, conditions will be nice and temperatures will be running above average. Once we get into the day Wednesday, slight changes are coming. Due to a ridge of high pressure that is centered towards the south and east of the...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosts double-header vs Century
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 8-1 Gothenburg Swedes are at home hosting the undefeated Centura Lady Centurians, who come in with a 10-0 record. The Swedes couldn’t do anything wrong as they went into halftime with a 20-point lead. In the second half, Centura tried to make a slight...
North Platte Telegraph
Connick promoted at Visit North Platte
Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte, the agency said Friday in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Connick joined the Visitors Bureau five years ago...
Comments / 0