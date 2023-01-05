ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Little Apple Post

Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. These charges were brought...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 9

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CEDRIC JONAS WILSON, 41, Manhattan, Battery on LEO; Bodily harm to county or city officer on duty; Bond $7,500. STEVEN DEAN GILBERT, 45,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

MISSING: RCPD says 15-year-old missing from MHK

MANHATTAN- The Riley County Police Department says 15-year-old Joshua was last seen on the morning of Friday, December 30th. Joshua was last seen leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Joshua is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe

UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

