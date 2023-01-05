Read full article on original website
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
Manhattan commissioner selected to complete Hawk's Senate term
TOPEKA — Democrats selected a 10-year member of the Manhattan City Commission to fill the Kansas Senate seat to be vacated by retirement Sen. Tom Hawk. Usha Reddi, who served twice as mayor of Manhattan, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before suspending that campaign as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded its reach in Kansas.
Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. These charges were brought...
Two injured after pickup, SUV crash in Pottawatomie Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Terry Dean Nelson, 65, Westmoreland, was northbound on Flush Road at U.S. 24. The driver failed to yield right of way. A...
Riley County Arrest Report January 9
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CEDRIC JONAS WILSON, 41, Manhattan, Battery on LEO; Bodily harm to county or city officer on duty; Bond $7,500. STEVEN DEAN GILBERT, 45,...
RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
K-State’s Bishop Elected to College Football Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Michael Bishop, who helped revolutionize the game of college football as one of the first premiere dual-threat quarterbacks while playing for Kansas State in 1997 and 1998, has been selected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023. Bishop...
MISSING: RCPD says 15-year-old missing from MHK
MANHATTAN- The Riley County Police Department says 15-year-old Joshua was last seen on the morning of Friday, December 30th. Joshua was last seen leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Joshua is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie,...
UPDATE: 2 Kidnapping suspects charged with additional incident with same victim
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department has released additional information regarding a separate incident involving two of the suspects and the victim from the Monday evening kidnapping incident in Manhattan. According to RCPD, 25-year-old Joseph Varvel of Manhattan and 27-year-old Zane Thomas of Junction City were both reported to...
FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe
UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
