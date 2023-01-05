Read full article on original website
North Mankato house fire Sunday
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
North Mankato continues snow clean up
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find. But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners. Director...
A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
MnDOT, farmers join forces to build ‘snow fences’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers and plows have been attempting to combat against monstrous drifting snow. MnDOT uses special barriers called “snow fences.”. It’s a collaborative effort between MnDOT and local farmers to enforce safe driving conditions. “We identify the locations where we have blowing snow problems,” explained...
Free arthritis program beginning next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis. From January 16th...
The Mankato city council is voting on the adoption of a community solar project in the Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight the Mankato city council is voting on the adoption of a community solar project in the Mankato area, which would be a backup for non-traditional solar power subscribers. Cooperative Energy Futures would allow low-income households to subscribe to the solar project. Typically traditional subscribers were...
Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday. Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 S. Ave. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence. South Avenue was temporarily closed for emergency...
Mankato East/Loyola drops weekend series to St. Cloud Cathedral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey program fell to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday. The Cougars were shut out by SCC 6-0 the previous night in St. Cloud.
MDA: Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan county
The invasive bug Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County for the first time, according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials.
New Ulm Fire Dept. responds to house fire
The invasive bug Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County for the first time, according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials.
Cathy Brennan discusses positive self talk
Cathy Brennan discusses positive self talk
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-09-2023 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-09-2023 - clipped version
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered
The woman who was shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has died, with police revealing she was also pregnant and her baby was delivered during attempts to save her life. The Lakeville Police Department confirmed in a Monday morning update that the 31-year-old victim died at Hennepin County...
Social Justice Theater to restart COVID-cancelled production
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down public venues and entertainment, some are still working to rebuild. Centenary Social Justice Theatre a program run by Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato, who uses theater to spark conversations about social issues while raising donations for local programs like the Backpack Food Program and for the Connection Shelter.
