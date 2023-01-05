ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

North Mankato house fire Sunday

The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato continues snow clean up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find. But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners. Director...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MnDOT, farmers join forces to build ‘snow fences’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers and plows have been attempting to combat against monstrous drifting snow. MnDOT uses special barriers called “snow fences.”. It’s a collaborative effort between MnDOT and local farmers to enforce safe driving conditions. “We identify the locations where we have blowing snow problems,” explained...
MADISON LAKE, MN
KEYC

Free arthritis program beginning next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis. From January 16th...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday. Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 S. Ave. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence. South Avenue was temporarily closed for emergency...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MDA: Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan county

The invasive bug Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County for the first time, according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Fire Dept. responds to house fire

The invasive bug Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County for the first time, according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Cathy Brennan discusses positive self talk

Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-09-2023 - clipped version

Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Social Justice Theater to restart COVID-cancelled production

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down public venues and entertainment, some are still working to rebuild. Centenary Social Justice Theatre a program run by Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato, who uses theater to spark conversations about social issues while raising donations for local programs like the Backpack Food Program and for the Connection Shelter.
MANKATO, MN

