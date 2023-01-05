Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Muc-Off is Ready to Party with Disco Bar Plugs, All Weather Lube & Battle-Ready Bike Protection
The UK's Muc-Off is always gearing up to ride, whatever the weather year-round, and their latest Disco Bar End Plugs hope to bring a little flash of color to brighten up your gray winter rides, plus some extra protection. They've also got some new All Weather Chain Lube to take the hassle out of keeping your bike rolling smoothly. And if you haven't already picked some up, their latest stick-on Bike Protection kits will keep your frame or fork safe from the harsh grit and occasional wipe-out of winter riding, even adding in a bit of extra flair if that's your bag…
Bikerumor
7mesh Expands Their Stash System Lineup of On-Bike Stowable Layers
With on-bike storage becoming the norm many riders are looking to ditch their packs and ride lighter, but on rides that require a rain shell or insulating layer, it's tough to avoid carrying a pack. 7mesh came up with a convenient option in the Spring of 2022, introducing their Northwoods Windshell that packs into its own pocket and straps to your frame. Now, they've added this feature to several more outer layers and created the Stash System.
Bikerumor
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike That Looks Like a Normal Bike!
The Michigan-based Detroit Bikes, the folks that took on the welding of the Limited Edition Schwinn Collegiate frame, has released its first USA-made electric bike: the DB-E (Detroit Bike Electric). This new ebike has a pretty impressive claimed weight of 32 pounds. It's the DB-E's all-in-one hub/motor/battery that helps keep the weight down, and the simplicity and fun up.
Bikerumor
Acer eKinekt Bike Desk uses pedal power to charge your laptop
Shown at CES 2023, the upcoming Acer eKinekt Bike Desk converts power from the integrated stationary bicycle to charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and more. The combined bike trainer plus desk has integrated USB-C (1) and USB-A (2) ports to power up multiple devices at once, turning last night’s pasta dinner into electrons to feed your electronics. A cup holder keeps your coffee or water bottle from toppling off should you juice things up with intervals.
