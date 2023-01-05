Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: MLK service week with South Carolina First Steps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was not only a monumental part of the civil rights movement but he believed in service and community. Next week in observance of his birthday and to celebrate his contributions, the South Carolina First Steps program will be “sharing the gift of reading with our state’s youngest learners” all week long for their 2023 MLK Service Week.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
USC Gamecock
Speaker of the student senate Noah Glasgow to step down
Speaker of the USC student senate Noah Glasgow is resigning effective Jan. 18 to pursue an internship with the U.S. Department of State. The position will be filled by current Speaker pro tempore of the student senate Natalie Trimble. "I'm not leaving this organization with many regrets, actually with any...
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WIS-TV
Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Taking control of your life in the new year as a caregiver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sandwich generation takes care of parents and children, but what time does that leave for self-care?. Synergy Homecare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares ways to take control of your life in the New Year and what steps to take after assessing aging loved ones over the holidays.
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with a creature from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are children's book on January 14, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
etxview.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
USC Gamecock
Theta Delta Chi fraternity suspended, 4 other fraternities placed on conduct probation
After investigations into organizational conduct violations, USC suspended the Theta Delta Chi fraternity chapter for hazing violations on Nov. 4, 2022, until at least Nov. 4, 2026. Four other fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order and Phi Kappa Sigma — were placed under conduct probation...
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
WIS-TV
SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures. SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.
WIS-TV
South Carolina football gains transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With the NCAA transfer portal opened until January 18, South Carolina has gained a new offensive lineman. Former Western Illinois offensive lineman Sidney Fugar has committed to be a part of Gamecock football for the 2023-2024 academic year. Fugar made his announcement via social media on Sunday,...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
