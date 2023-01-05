ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Draymond Green Fires Back at Ja Morant's 'Fine in the West' Comments

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has put the Memphis Grizzlies on notice

The Draymond Green Show is back. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has returned with his first podcast episode since October 21st, and it contains a response to Ja Morant's viral "fine in the West" comments from December.

"I know everybody wanted to hear what I have to say about Ja's take," Green said. "I think you all know how I feel about that. I got a lot of love and respect for Ja - young leader that makes his guys believe whatever he believes, and that’s a very powerful thing as a leader. He got that. He's had it since day one, and you could see it glaringly noticeable since the time he stepped foot in Memphis."

While Green was complimentary of Morant and his leadership, Golden State's defensive anchor continued by saying, "I'm not sure he can quite make his guys believe that one, which is 'I'm fine in the West.' You are fine, Ja. You are. But the Warriors [are] in the West now, champ. So yes, you are fine, Ja. The Grizzlies on the other hand, that's a topic for another day."

Acknowledging that Morant himself is fine in the Western Conference, Draymond Green does not believe the same can be said about his Memphis Grizzlies. Given that they are only 11-10 vs. the West this year, he has a point.

