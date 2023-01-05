Draymond Green Explains His Silence After Jordan Poole Incident

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and the Golden State Warriors have come a long way since October

The Golden State Warriors have done well to move past the pre-season incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. There have been no signs of friction between the two players since Green punched Poole at a practice, and the two players have helped carry the team in Steph Curry's absence.

In his first podcast episode since the incident, Green revealed that he actually recorded an episode right after it occurred, but did not release it because he did not like how it sounded.

"We recorded an episode right after," Green said. "I know everyone was looking for it and everyone wanted to hear it. Quite frankly, I wanted to allow you to hear what I had to say. I wanted to allow you a chance to kinda take a trip in my mind and just maybe understand more. When we recorded the episode, I hated the way I sounded. So we simply just didn’t release it."

Green continued, saying, "I didn't like my tone, I didn't like the things I said, I didn't like the way it came out. If you're not careful, it almost comes off as un-remorseful and distasteful. 100% distasteful. But also fast. What do I mean by fast? Quite frankly, I'm not big into saying things or doing things, and then running to my show because it's gonna get more ratings. I don't really like that game. That's the old media. I don't play that game. I'm not very interested in that. I think there's a time to speak. If the opportunity is there, I'm gonna speak. I'm never gonna shy away from a topic."

Green added that the situation was also not just something that affected him, but other people as well. For this reason, he did not want to create more difficulty for others involved, and opted to leave that episode in the archives.

