CJ McCollum Getting Snubbed in NBA All-Star Voting

CJ McCollum is getting snubbed in the NBA All-Star Game fan vote. The NBPA President has 21 games to change minds

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The first set of fan votes are in for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Zion Williamson is sitting fourth in the Western Conference frontcourt tallies. CJ McCollum however, 12-veteran and NBPA President, has never made an NBA All-Star Game and is again getting looked over by the fan voters.

Steph Curry and Luka Doncic as the top two backcourt options makes complete sense. Both are generational talents with name recognition having good to outstanding seasons so that cache and respect goes a long way with NBA fans.

Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are up-and-coming stars with loyal fanbases voting daily. Damian Lillard and Devin Booker are totally understandable choices. Still, McCollum not even making the top ten? It's an undeserving slight given McCollum's career and current season.

Zion Williamson (9) and Brandon Ingram (23) have missed a combined 32 games and counting. Williamson is now on the shelf for at least three weeks and Ingram's timetable to return is unknown. Ingram's personal update explained how it would be hard to tell exactly when he'd be ready.

McCollum had to sit out four games due to being in the NBA's health and safety protocol program but he has led the New Orleans Pelicans with an unquestionable leadership style and scoring savvy that deserves recognition. Now McCollum has the opportunity to step into a bigger role at least until Ingram returns and the pair can build off of their playoff chemistry.

The other names on the list are questionable at best. Jordan Poole getting on the same star list as teammates Klay Thompson and Curry? Steph and Klay have missed a big chunk of Golden State road games. Poole has not and the Warriors still sport a 3-16 record away from home.

Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook are All-Stars but the Los Angeles Lakers only have a 17-21 record? That's borderline laughable but, as with real estate's main rule, location dictates that's just how it goes sometimes for small-market stars.

McCollum is not an out-of-the-blue candidate either. The former Portland Trail Blazers star was also an AP All-American in college and the 2016 NBA Most Improved Player. He has been a marquee name for over a decade and since becoming a starter in 2015 McCollum has averaged over 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 40% shooting behind the arc.

His teams have constantly been in the top half of the Western Conference or at least giving high seeds scares like last year against the Phoenix Suns. Sports Illustrated's 38th-best player last season has also been humble in the biggest moments since joining the New Orleans Pelicans, both collectively and individually.

McCollum scored a season-high 42 points to go along with a franchise-record 11 made three-pointers. While on the sidelines during a break in the action, McCollum caught a glimpse of the Smoothie King Center jumbotron.

He smiled, folded his hands together, and took a bow of appreciation. A wave to instruct the crowd to get loud followed. The fans obliged and the Pelicans saw out a 127-116 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I know this is something that doesn’t last forever,” McCollum shared after the victory. “You don’t get to play forever. You don’t get to have these moments forever. So I was just trying to take it all in.”

Yet the closest McCollum's come to the All-Star courts were the 2016 and 2017 three-point contests. All-Star honors stick on a resume forever and he might be the best active player without those bragging rights. Coaches, players, and the media already have the utmost respect for McCollum. There are 21 games over the next 6 weeks to garner some more fan votes.

McCollum has averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 119/257 shooting from the field in the last 13 games (46%). He has made 55/114 (48%) of his three-pointers but has committed 46 turnovers. On defense, the lead guard has snatched 13 steals and even gotten 8 blocks.

McCollum deserves the honor and has time to prove it this season. The NBA's hands are tied concerning the fan vote but making the game as a coach's selection or even an injury replacement would be a tip of the cap to what has been an outstanding, yet sometimes overshadowed, career.

