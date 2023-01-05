Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger
Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
TODAY.com
Faith Hill gives fans ‘rare look’ at Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo: 'You're welcome'
Faith Hill is giving fans a "rare" peek at her hubby Tim McGraw rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's poppy hit "Good 4 U." The country music star, 55, posted a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer dancing in the backseat of a car as "Good 4 U" blares through the stereo speakers.
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’
The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—added more star power to its A-list lineup. Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd will join the previously announced lineup of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.
Nancy Sinatra Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Favorite Picture of Her and The King Together
Celebrating Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday this weekend, Nancy Sinatra took to Twitter to share her favorite picture of her and The King together. While reminiscing about her time with Elvis Presley, Sinatra tweeted, “I’m thinking of my dear friend his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.”
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
iheart.com
Elle King Calls A Cheater Out In Her Sassy New Breakup Anthem: 'Tulsa'
Elle King unleashed a sassy cheating anthem to kick off the weekend, dropping it as fans eagerly await her soon-to-release album, Come Get Your Wife. “Tulsa” debuted on Friday (January 6). “He went back to Tulsa/ Put some miles on that adios Tacoma/ And I ain't talkin' Oklahoma/...
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post
While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
Sammy Hagar Tells Wild Story Behind Securing Massive Deal for His Tequila Company
While opening up about his tequila, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Sammy Hagar reveals the backstory about how he secured a massive deal for the brand. During his TMZ Presents: Sammy Hagar’s Paradise appearance, the former Van Halen singer stated he created his Cabo Wabo Tequila line when other celebrities didn’t consider starting alcohol lines. “Well, the whole thing with Cabo Wabo is that I was the first guy to have a celebrity brand like that. I mean, Jimmy Buff had Margaritaville, but he didn’t have a tequila or a rum or anything. He just had the restaurants. And I had Cabo Wabo.”
Iconic Movie Performance of the song ‘Wooden Heart’ by Elvis Presley
Seeing Elvis Presley perform will always be a memorable experience for any music fan. However, witnessing him sing “Wooden Heart” in one of his award-winning films, “G.I. Blues,” will undoubtedly make anyone’s heart beat faster than before. Norman Taurog directed the comedy film, which was...
Amanda Blake’s Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Moment Was Enough to Make the Producer Cry
Amanda Blake played Miss Kitty Russell on 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons and 1 made-for-TV movie. Here's her favorite moment in the show's history that made the producer cry.
On This Day: Morgan Wallen Drops History-Making ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ in 2021
Two years ago today, country singer Morgan Wallen dropped his top-selling record, Dangerous: The Double Album. Since its debut on January 8, 2021, the collection has generated an array of hit songs and led to a drastic improvement in the country star’s career. Furthermore, it sparked off a massive eight-month tour that left audiences wanting more.
talentrecap.com
Kelsea Ballerini, Fletcher Star in Steamy Music Video for Song ‘Better Version’
Former The Voice guest coach Kelsea Ballerini recently teamed up with former The X Factor star Fletcher on the music video for Fletcher’s song “Better Version.” The video shows the singers in relationships that go from passionate to crumbling. Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Star in ‘Better Version’ Music...
Bob Saget Honored as Awards Show Renames Comedy Category After Him
The Taste Awards’ best comedy category is now called the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy and Humor. The organizers decided to rename the category as a way of honoring the late classic TV star and comedian following his sudden and tragic passing one year ago. “We are all...
Outsider.com
