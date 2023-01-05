ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger

Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
The Boot

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Outsider.com

Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—added more star power to its A-list lineup. Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd will join the previously announced lineup of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Outsider.com

Nancy Sinatra Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Birthday With Favorite Picture of Her and The King Together

Celebrating Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday this weekend, Nancy Sinatra took to Twitter to share her favorite picture of her and The King together. While reminiscing about her time with Elvis Presley, Sinatra tweeted, “I’m thinking of my dear friend his birthday and wishing he were still here to celebrate with us. This is my favorite picture of Elvis and me. It shows the fun and affection we shared. Oh, God, how I miss him.”
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post

While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Sammy Hagar Tells Wild Story Behind Securing Massive Deal for His Tequila Company

While opening up about his tequila, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Sammy Hagar reveals the backstory about how he secured a massive deal for the brand. During his TMZ Presents: Sammy Hagar’s Paradise appearance, the former Van Halen singer stated he created his Cabo Wabo Tequila line when other celebrities didn’t consider starting alcohol lines. “Well, the whole thing with Cabo Wabo is that I was the first guy to have a celebrity brand like that. I mean, Jimmy Buff had Margaritaville, but he didn’t have a tequila or a rum or anything. He just had the restaurants. And I had Cabo Wabo.”
talentrecap.com

Kelsea Ballerini, Fletcher Star in Steamy Music Video for Song ‘Better Version’

Former The Voice guest coach Kelsea Ballerini recently teamed up with former The X Factor star Fletcher on the music video for Fletcher’s song “Better Version.” The video shows the singers in relationships that go from passionate to crumbling. Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Star in ‘Better Version’ Music...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

