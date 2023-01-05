ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What Time Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
We have a bit of good news for fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead : The eleventh and final season of the series is finally about to debut on Netflix!

The final season of the post-apocalyptic horror series originally debuted way back in August 2021, but the show had a few breaks along the way due to the large episode count (24). While the original Walking Dead has concluded, there’s a lot more to come from your favorite survivors, including a Daryl Dixon-led program, The Walking Dead: Dead City ( aka the adventures of Negan and Maggie ), and a Rick and Michonne spinoff. All three shows are expected to be released this year, with Dead City scheduled to debut in April 2023 on AMC. But let’s get back to business, shall we?

What time will The Walking Dead Season 11 premiere on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.
WHEN IS THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11 NETFLIX RELEASE DATE?
The Walking Dead Season 11 premieres Friday, January 6, 2023, on Netflix.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11?
The final season consists of 24 episodes.
WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?
Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]


WHAT TIME WILL THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11 BE ON NETFLIX?
Netflix is based out of California, so The Walking Dead Season 11 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, January 6. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

Comments / 0

