‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out on TikTok: ‘Guess I’m More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

Coming out can be a strange experience for queer folks — but as Noah Schnapp can now attest, Stranger Things have happened.

In a TikTok posted Thursday (Jan. 5), the Stranger Things actor revealed that he identifies as gay. Lip-syncing along with another creator’s sound saying “You know what it never was? That serious,” Schnapp wrote a message over the video saying, “When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Related

8 Best Musical Moments on 'Stranger Things'

In a caption for his post, the actor kept the mood light, writing “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.” The comment references a scene from season 4 of Stranger Things , in which it appeared that Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, was confessing his love for his best friend, Mike Wheeler. Following fan speculation from the scene, Schnapp told Variety that there was no question about Will’s sexuality: “It’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

The actor made headlines in 2022 when he revealed an online exchange he had with Doja Cat, wherein the “Woman” singer asked him to set her up with co-star Joseph Quinn. Doja would later go on to call Schnapp posting their conversation “ borderline snake sh– ,” before Schnapp later revealed that he had spoken with and apologized to the rapper . “Everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music,” he wrote on TikTok.

Check out Schnapp’s coming-out video below: