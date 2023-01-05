ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Miley Cyrus Plans To Drop Song On Ex Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday — And Twitter Rejoices

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D63zJ_0k4yfh9q00

Miley Cyrus is set to kick off a new musical chapter next week, sparking glee among Twitter users who see a deeper significance behind the timing.

On Saturday, the pop star shared a video teasing the release of “Flowers,” her first single of 2023. The track is set to appear on the upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation,” whose cover art shows Cyrus flexing her toned arms as she dangles from a trapeze bar — an apparent wink at an iconic photo from Madonna’s 1992 “Sex” book.

Cyrus confirmed Thursday that the full album won’t arrive until March 10, but the new single is dropping Jan. 13, which happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

Notably, some of the song’s lyrics, which Cyrus shared on social media this week, seem to allude to the end of a romantic relationship: “I can buy myself flowers. I can take myself dancing. I can hold my own hand. I can love me better than you can.”

Whether Cyrus specifically intended the song’s release to coincide with Hemsworth’s birthday is unclear. However, it didn’t take long for fans on social media to take note.

“Miley dropping her new single on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday is so iconic,” one person tweeted . “Liam Hemsworth welcome to your tape,” added another , referencing a 2017 meme .

Others thought Cyrus’ vow to “take myself dancing,” along with a brief sashay seen in the teaser video, were a nod to a red carpet moment from 2019 in which things seemed frosty between the then couple.

At that year’s Academy Awards, an “Access Hollywood” reporter asked , “What does a dance number look like between the two of you?” Hemsworth proceeded to stop Cyrus when she attempted to demonstrate by grinding against him.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met while filming the 2010 film “The Last Song.” They were married in December 2018 and divorced less than a year later.

In a 2020 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Cyrus opened up about the split, noting that “ WTF Do I Know ” — the opening track on her album “Plastic Hearts” — was inspired in part by Hemsworth.

“I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” she said at the time , while also acknowledging that the relationship had “too much conflict.”

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
bravotv.com

Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif Share Updates on Their Sons, Blended Family, and Lives Today

Plus, Paul shared an update on his marriage to Brittany and their daughter, Paulina. In case you need proof that time flies, Adrienne Maloof’s sons are grown up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have each recently shared photos of their three kids together — twins Christian and Collin as well as Gavin (who, wait for it, is now in college) — that are definitely reminders about the passage of time.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
HuffPost

HuffPost

248K+
Followers
14K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy