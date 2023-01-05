Read full article on original website
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
Tom's Guide
9 cleaning myths you should avoid at all costs
They might seem like clever hacks, but these are the cleaning myths that can do more harm than good.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Why do some people put down Wax Paper on top of their fridges?
Some kitchens have greasy cabinets and fridges for cooking meat. According to Skylarglobal, the animal fats released from food, like fatty portions of beef, lamb, etc., could melt, heat up, and evaporate. These oils can stick to the kitchen surfaces and, depending on how often you clean the kitchen, they can build up and become greasy and sticky.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
It’s Gross Seeing How Much Gunk This ‘Pore Vacuum’ Sucks From My Skin—And Also Deeply Satisfying
As a skin-care lover, I’m ashamed to admit how often I’d poke, prod, squeeze, and simply examine my pores. Blackheads have been my enemy ever since hormones kicked in. (As if middle school wasn’t bad enough.) Even with a regimented face washing routine, decades later I still wasn’t able to nix the bumps on my forehead and the little black spots on my nose.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
Woman Uses a Mop to Clean Her Walls, Doors and Baseboards and TikTok is Shook
This is probably one of the best cleaning hacks we've seen!
CNET
Your Dishwasher is Gross. Here's How to Clean It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We know: Your dishwasher is supposed to be the thing that does the cleaning. But the doesn't mean the dishwasher itself is immune from getting grimy -- it also needs to be cleaned every once in a while to make sure your dishes are sparkling after it runs. It'll also help avoid that gross wet dog smell that can linger on your cups, plates and bowls.
BHG
How to Build Laundry Room Shelves
From detergent to dryer sheets and baskets of clean clothes, there’s no shortage of items to shuffle and store in your laundry room, which is exactly why shelving is crucial. Furthermore, DIY laundry room shelves add display space to showcase your personal style. If your home’s builder didn’t deem...
I Didn’t Expect These Glass Storage Containers to Be So Versatile — And Yet, Here We Are
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Wasting food has long been my hardest-to-break bad kitchen habit. Despite every good intention to use up leftovers, second halves of veggies, and last chunks of cheese, those things are going to waste more often than not, lost and forgotten in the depths of a chaotic fridge.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet
While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
I’m a cleaning expert and here’s how to remove any stain from your party dress from gravy to mud
FOLLOWING a week of festive celebrations it is likely that your party dresses are looking a little worse for wear. But before you throw out that red wine soaked dress you might want to take some advice from our cleaning experts who revealed how to remove any party-related stain from your clothes.
Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It
Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Lampshade
By the time you notice that you need to clean your lampshade, it’s full of dust. Here’s how to clean a lampshade to bring it back to new. While lampshades aren’t subject to spills and stains like furniture is, they can accumulate dust, dirt, and pet hair over time. The best ways to wash your lampshade involve dry cleaning methods.
Hospice Workers Conduct a ‘Life Review’ for Every Dying Patient—Here’s Why You Should Do One Now To Find Purpose and Live Regret-Free
Life gets busy (read: chaotic), and, too often in the mayhem, the things that are most important to us—our loved ones, travel, hobbies, big dreams—often get placed on the back burner as finding a way to make a living takes priority. In the moment, we may not realize...
‘Underpainting’ Is the Latest Makeup Artist Hack That Promises Sculpted, Natural-Looking Skin—And You Don’t Even Need Foundation
There's nothing quite like an understated, lit-from-within radiance. And makeup allows you to get that look even on days when you feel anything but glowy. A great way to fake it while keeping your makeup looking as natural as possible is to try out the latest trend on TikTok—underpainting. It's when you put on bronzer, blush, contour, and concealer either in lieu of or before foundation.
This Affordable Rolling Rack From Amazon Helped Me Streamline My Home Gym—And It’s 25% Off Now
When I moved into my new home in July, one of the things I was most excited about was my expansive utility room, which housed my washer and dryer, extra fridge and freezer, and seemed like the perfect place to set up my first-ever home gym. After years of fitness experimentation and being a health and fitness writer, I had accumulated an awful lot of equipment, ranging from jump ropes, resistance bands, and yoga mats, to trendy Bala Bangles, dumbbells, and boxing gloves.
I Have Cold Toes All the Time, and These Slipper Boots Are Like Wearable Blankets for Your Feet
When it comes to any product that makes you feel like you're still in bed, you can go ahead and sign me right up. Robes, slippers, blankets—these are a few of my favorite things. I’ve lived in California for years, but as a born-and-raised New England girl where the winter season lasts from basically November to May, I know the importance of bundling up—especially when it comes to your tootsies. “Cold feet” isn’t just the thing Julia Roberts gets at the beginning of Runaway Bride. I have actual cold hands and feet because I run naturally cold, but I also have poor circulation—which is fairly common and causes cold extremities, especially feet.
