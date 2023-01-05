ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Officer Injured, One Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno

One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious...
RENO, NV
Douglas County Activates Call Center to Respond to Flood Incidents

Douglas County says it has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding. Officials say residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The call center is operational from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily. For emergencies, call 911.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
RENO, NV
Lyon County Commissioners Issue Emergency Declaration for Upcoming Storms

The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents. Lyon County made the decision to issue a declaration due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. In addition, the National Weather Service has forecasted additional storms into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
LYON COUNTY, NV
EmployNV to host resume workshop and hiring event

Sparks, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, NV invites jobseekers to a Resume Workshop!. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Jan11 and walk-ins are welcome!
SPARKS, NV
RFD Hiring Paramedics

The Reno Fire Department has announced openings for six teams of paramedics to join their team. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance.
RENO, NV
Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway

This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
RENO, NV
Reno Phil invites community to come together for 'Play for a Day' on January 22

On January 22, The Reno Phil invites the community to come together for Play for a Day. Play for a Day is an annual event designed to engage with those who are interested in learning further about an instrument, an opportunity for those to pick back up their instrument or anyone looking for a creative outlet.
RENO, NV
Reno Public Market Food Hall to hold grand opening celebration on January 20

Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
Nevada Thrashes San Jose State 67-40 to Earn Sixth Straight Victory

Fueled by a sensational defensive performance in which they held San José State to just 40 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent from three, the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team earned a dominant 67-40 road win over the Spartans, marking the Pack's sixth consecutive victory.
RENO, NV
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
Nick Davidson Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

Following a sensational week of play in Nevada’s wins over Colorado State and San José State, University of Nevada Men’s Basketball player Nick Davidson has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Davidson averaged 13.5 points per game on 52.9 percent...
RENO, NV

