Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
2news.com
Officer Injured, One Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno
One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious...
2news.com
Reno Police Sergeant Injured, One Suspect Dead After Shooting In West Reno
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Investigators say Reno Police initially responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call.
2news.com
Douglas County Activates Call Center to Respond to Flood Incidents
Douglas County says it has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding. Officials say residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The call center is operational from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily. For emergencies, call 911.
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
2news.com
Report: Median price for single-family home in Reno, Sparks and Fernley is $519,950
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) released its December 2022 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. During the month of December,...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Lyon County Commissioners Issue Emergency Declaration for Upcoming Storms
The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents. Lyon County made the decision to issue a declaration due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. In addition, the National Weather Service has forecasted additional storms into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
2news.com
EmployNV to host resume workshop and hiring event
Sparks, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, NV invites jobseekers to a Resume Workshop!. This event will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Jan11 and walk-ins are welcome!
2news.com
RFD Hiring Paramedics
The Reno Fire Department has announced openings for six teams of paramedics to join their team. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance.
2news.com
Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway
This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
2news.com
Storey County Approves Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency ahead of storm
As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out. Following a special...
2news.com
Reno Phil invites community to come together for 'Play for a Day' on January 22
On January 22, The Reno Phil invites the community to come together for Play for a Day. Play for a Day is an annual event designed to engage with those who are interested in learning further about an instrument, an opportunity for those to pick back up their instrument or anyone looking for a creative outlet.
2news.com
41st Annual Flips Invitational Gymnastics Meet to be held at the GSR on Jan. 20-22
Flips USA Gymnastics is excited to host the 41st Annual Flips Invitational at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Friday, January 20th - Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. More than 400 female gymnasts from ages 5-18 will represent Nevada, California, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho at the event. Athletes will be...
2news.com
Report: Average Home In Our Region Priced At Nearly $520,000
The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors has released its December report on existing home sales in our area. Homes were on the market an average of 53 days between listing and a contract for purchase.
2news.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall to hold grand opening celebration on January 20
Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
2news.com
Nevada Thrashes San Jose State 67-40 to Earn Sixth Straight Victory
Fueled by a sensational defensive performance in which they held San José State to just 40 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent from three, the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team earned a dominant 67-40 road win over the Spartans, marking the Pack's sixth consecutive victory.
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
2news.com
Nick Davidson Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
Following a sensational week of play in Nevada’s wins over Colorado State and San José State, University of Nevada Men’s Basketball player Nick Davidson has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Davidson averaged 13.5 points per game on 52.9 percent...
Comments / 0