We've never been Lamborghini fanboys. Didn't have the Countach poster in the '80s, and thought a Superleggera was just an Isky camshaft. Non parliamo Italiano. The double-throwdown new Lamborghini Aventador only hit our consciousness over the last few months as we've become involved in the MotorTrend world, producing video shows for that YouTube channel. We couldn't help but notice that anybody who points a camera at an Aventador racks up a million-plus views. This had us curious, so we decided to have a look at the Lambo through the eyes of a couple of trailer-park gearheads oblivious to the lore. The company was surprisingly willing to throw us the $8,380 it took to rent and insure the junk for one day for a video production. Downside: We weren't allowed to wreck the tires or so much as splatter a gnat on the paint. Our solution was to use the supercar like a couple teenagers cruising Los Angeles and attracting as much attention as possible.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO