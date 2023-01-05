Read full article on original website
Which US Cities Have the Most Road Rage?
You might think the idea of counting from 1 to 10 as a way to cool your anger is too new-agey or anger management-y to bother doing. But the next time you find yourself getting worked up over something stupid another driver has done, what we're about to tell you might cause you to embrace the count rather than seek revenge. That's because a new survey found that two out of three drivers carry a weapon in their vehicle.
Rat Rod and Lamborghini Aventador 24-Hour Adventure
We've never been Lamborghini fanboys. Didn't have the Countach poster in the '80s, and thought a Superleggera was just an Isky camshaft. Non parliamo Italiano. The double-throwdown new Lamborghini Aventador only hit our consciousness over the last few months as we've become involved in the MotorTrend world, producing video shows for that YouTube channel. We couldn't help but notice that anybody who points a camera at an Aventador racks up a million-plus views. This had us curious, so we decided to have a look at the Lambo through the eyes of a couple of trailer-park gearheads oblivious to the lore. The company was surprisingly willing to throw us the $8,380 it took to rent and insure the junk for one day for a video production. Downside: We weren't allowed to wreck the tires or so much as splatter a gnat on the paint. Our solution was to use the supercar like a couple teenagers cruising Los Angeles and attracting as much attention as possible.
1932 Ford Roadster With a Custom High-Torque Flathead Engine
You've never seen another flathead like the one in this 1932 roadster. This engine is one-of-a-kind, full of unique engineering ideas from the nimble mind of Dick Raczuk. Dick is one of the fortunate ones who can say, "I never went to work a day in my life." He always loved what he did for a living. Still sharply focused at age 83, he's been tinkering with things mechanical since he dropped a Cadillac engine into his Model A as a teenager. He has owned several businesses over the years, starting with a go-kart shop in the 1960s. A few years later he owned Kerker, which in the 1970s and '80s was the No. 1 motorcycle exhaust company in the world.
2023 Blue Arc e-Van First Drive: An Anti-Startup Goes Electric
We've covered a bunch of electric delivery vans promised by startup companies ranging from Rivian to Canoo, Bollinger to EdisonFuture, and Indigo to REE Automotive—and more. Now here's one from a self-described "anti-startup." More than half of all Class 3 through 5 square-bodied, riveted walk-in vans on the road...
Goodyear's New Tire Is Made From Soybean Oil, Rice Husks And Pine Resin
While most experts agree that EVs are more environmentally friendly than internal combustion vehicles, the quest for greening transportation goes beyond what's under the hood. For Goodyear, it literally starts where the rubber meets the road. Tires are obviously a very important component of any vehicle, but let's face it, they contain materials and are made with processes that are fairly toxic to the environment. Considering there are at least two tires for every road-going vehicle in the world today, making those round rubber things more sustainable could go a long way in cleaning up this blue marble we're all living on.
