Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Space heater likely cause of fire at Rogers County home, firefighters say
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A space heater was the likely cause of a fire at a Rogers County home early Sunday, according to the Limestone Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 6 a.m. on 118th street near Collinsville. Two people and a dog were able...
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer causes property damage, takes out fire hydrant, leaves scene
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer driving through a residential neighborhood of Sarcoxie, causing property damage alerted Sarcoxie Police Dept. Chief Brandy Corum tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the tractor trailer identified by “Dollar General” was not on a designated...
koamnewsnow.com
Zora Street faces improvements
Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
koamnewsnow.com
Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man
JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
koamnewsnow.com
Miami animal shelter at half-capacity during kennel construction
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami’s Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter is now under construction and getting some needed improvements, however, the construction is affecting its kennel space. Officials say the Shelter’s existing kennels are being reconstructed in two phases. While half of the kennels have been torn down, half will remain until...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at Casey's in Joplin, and authorities arrest and charge another robbery suspect
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. - On Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an armed robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 North Main Street in Airport Drive. Early details appear about 9:45 p.m. when Jasper County Detectives say a black male entered the store armed with a handgun. He was wearing a tan hoodie that he gathered up over his face to conceal his likeness. He demanded cash and then fled to the south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said he got into a vehicle and traveled east towards Webb City. No one was injured in the Armed Robbery. To read more about this story, click here.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
ozarksfn.com
High-Quality, Healthy Beef
GROVE, OKLA. – A piece of “perfect” property in Delaware County, Okla., adjacent to the Missouri border was the key to lure Jack and Krista Sampson from the busy Tulsa lifestyle. “Jack’s grandfather was a dairy farmer and his father raised beef cattle,” Krista said. “He had...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
columbusnews-report.com
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Comments / 0