Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
WKTV
New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She will officially begin her new...
WKTV
Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through...
WKTV
Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
WKTV
MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
WKTV
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
Chadwicks, N.Y.-- It was around 10:00 Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911."
WKTV
Utica Police seek information following shooting on Kemble Street
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened on Jan. 6. Police say around 10:15 p.m. that day, they were dispatched to the area of Walker and Kemble streets regarding multiple shots fired. As the officers...
WKTV
Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th. Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
WKTV
Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church
CHADWICKS, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks battled a fire at the former Word of Life Church Sunday night. Crews were first dispatched around 10 p.m. for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville...
WKTV
Notre Dame hosting annual raffle, first prize up to $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its twelfth annual raffle and first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000 and there will be five $1,000 prizes given and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at the high school, Chanatry's on French Road or Hapanowicz on Clinton Street or by calling 315-724-5118.
WKTV
Mohawk police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another
MOHAWK, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able...
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
WKTV
Arson arrest made in Word of Life Church fire in Chadwicks; suspect's 3rd arson charge since mid-December
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – A man accused in two arsons that happened in December is now facing a third arson charge following the fire at Word of Life Church on Oneida Street in Chadwicks Sunday night. New Hartford police have charged 43-year-old Mark Palmano with third-degree arson in connection to...
WKTV
GoFundMe launched for Mohawk murder victim's family
A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Tkeyah LaPlante. GoFundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family.
WKTV
Adam Ezra Group performing at Munson-Williams' on March 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will perform at Munson-Williams’ as part of the Court series on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. In the past, the band has shared stages with Little Big Town, The Wallflowers and Davin McGraw. “We are...
Comments / 0