Read full article on original website
lance
3d ago
she already tackled on 40,000 more to the states payroll. thanks for giving urself a raise. another useless politician
Reply
6
simple
3d ago
housing? you mean for illegal immigrants? Americans won't get helped out at all nor willl or vets. Our new governor is a disgrace.
Reply
4
SeaDog
3d ago
She showed her true colors, she comes first 20% raise to her self, next she will have you fork over your wallet.
Reply
5
Related
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Governor Healey already tackling top priorities
Now that Governor Maura Healey has officially taken office her administration is already tackling top priorities.
‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
eenews.net
Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings
Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Pandemic SNAP benefits to end in Massachusetts
Due to the omnibus bill recently passed by Congress, the state must stop the additional SNAP emergency allotment in February.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Overcoming the restrictions on multi-family housing
CITIES AND TOWNS of Greater Boston have a long history of using zoning to restrict development of multi-family housing that might accommodate families with children. The systematic restrictions have disadvantaged multi-generational households seeking homes in condo or apartment buildings. The restrictions have also undermined the housing market’s dynamism and its ability to meet the region’s housing needs.
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
capecoddaily.com
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Don’t Forget: New Laws in Effect for Massachusetts in 2023
I have to be honest; I am still adjusting to many things now that a new year is in full swing. We've talked about New Year's resolutions and such but how about news laws that we should know about for 2023?. After years of a step-by-step process, the minimum wage...
proclaimerscv.com
$400 million infusion, Massachusetts is shifting to electric vehicles to move – see for more information
A move hailed as a major step in the state’s fighting climate change, Massachusetts has approved worth of $400 million plan to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers to encourage bigger numbers of drivers to switch to electric instead of gas cars. The state’s Department of Public Utilities order,...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
Comments / 23