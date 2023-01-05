Read full article on original website
Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Lori Vallow Daybell wants to meet with husband Chad Daybell
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell's attorney has filed new motions in court. The documents include information that Daybell claims her children died at her brother's apartment while she was not there, that she does not believe she qualifies for the death penalty, and that she would like to meet with her husband Chad Daybell for "strategy sessions."
Another atmospheric river to pound California
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.
Pedestrian hit on I-84
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Today at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on I-84 at Eagle road. Idaho State Police are investigating the incident where a 32- year- old male from Meridian, Idaho was running on I-84 and was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian, ID. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner driven by a 66- year-old male from Caldwell, ID. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.
Boise PD arrest Justin Malek after crashing into building
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of a crash on Friday just before 4:30 pm on the 700 block of Curtis Rd. When police arrived they found the suspect Justin Malek, 39, from Boise had intentionally crashed into the HVAC unit of a building. After the crash, Malek proceeded to get out of the vehicle and threaten a bystander with a large chain.
Thursday night shooting in Boise
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night at 11:43 PM on the 7200 block of W. Colonial St. When officers arrived on the scene there were multiple vehicles and witnesses in the immediate area. Witnesses indicated that there was one victim, an adult male who was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound before officers arrived on the scene, and a male suspect named Tristen Blackburn (18) of Boise.
Traffic alert: road closure begins in Star
Star, Idaho (CBS2) - Starting Monday, January 9th, Can Ada Road will be closed between Quenzer Lane and Somerset Lane . This is for underground utility work. The intersection of Floating Feather Road and Brandon Road is currently closed for work on the Brandon Road bridge project. Drivers should use...
Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold. “I can go to the NFL next year,” Corum told The Associated Press. “But I can't go to the NFL, then come back to Michigan the next year."
