psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them

Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
MedicalXpress

Medical providers often lack training in caring for those with disabilities

Patients with disabilities often face medical providers who make inaccurate assumptions about their quality of life that can lead to paternalism and substandard care, according to an essay published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "The term 'ableism' is not as well-known as the term 'racism'...
COLORADO STATE
verywellmind.com

What Is Masking in Mental Health?

“Masking” refers to when an individual hides or suppresses symptoms, behaviors, or difficulties they are experiencing. While it can happen intentionally, it often occurs unconsciously over time as an individual receives negative feedback for their authentic presentation. While many think of masking as a neurodivergent behavior, particularly for autistic...
tctmd.com

Mental Health a Concern for Many Cardiologists: ACC Survey

More than one-quarter of cardiologists suffer from mental health issues, primarily anxiety and stress, with many of them also citing hostile workplaces, according to a global survey. Yet only one in three of these physicians said they sought professional help. Senior author Laxmi S. Mehta, MD (The Ohio State University...
COLUMBUS, OH
allnurses.com

How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia

Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
verywellmind.com

Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment

You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
Ilsa Z.

Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
Laist.com

Mental Health Care Significantly Shifts From In-Person To Virtual

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
EF Bomb Coach

Types of Self-Care

Self-care is a critical part of handling your mental health. Using self-care as a coping mechanism can help you recognize patterns in your mental health. There are many types of self-care and they are all important. The key to self-care is consistency. You need to work on it daily. If you take care of yourself once a week, it won’t be as effective.
MedicalXpress

New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders

New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
Healthline

Can Telehealth Help With Addiction Treatment?

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has announced proposed changes that would increase the availability of telehealth and at-home treatment for those who are part of opioid treatment programs. Experts say that these changes, while valuable, are part of a larger shift that is needed as the...
KSAT 12

Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud

CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241. NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255. VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233. Tools. Books. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014.
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a developmental disability?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
MedicalXpress

Study examines dementia caregiver's experiences and preparedness

Millions of family caregivers provide essential emotional, physical, and social care to people living with dementia. As the global population ages, people providing care for more than one family member across adulthood is becoming increasingly common. Yet little is known about the ways prior caregiving experiences shape an individual's future preparedness when it comes to caring for additional people living with dementia.
psychreg.org

Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes

Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
ajmc.com

Contraction, Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Was Lower in Vaccinated Patients With PAH

Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were more likely to die or be hospitalized if they contracted COVID-19 but were less likely to die from COVID-19 if they were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Patients with a diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to...
ajmc.com

Specific Air Pollutants Linked to Asthma Attacks in Urban Children

Individual outdoor air pollutants are linked with non-viral asthma attacks, study finds. In a study of children living in urban neighborhoods across the United States, nearly 30% of asthma attacks were non-viral and linked to specific air pollutants and ozone layer, emphasizing the need to reduce elevated levels of air pollution to counteract respiratory illnesses among children and young adults.

