psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
MedicalXpress
Medical providers often lack training in caring for those with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often face medical providers who make inaccurate assumptions about their quality of life that can lead to paternalism and substandard care, according to an essay published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "The term 'ableism' is not as well-known as the term 'racism'...
MedicalXpress
Telehealth for mental health care increased more during pandemic than in-person care dropped
Telehealth services for common mental health problems surged 16 to 20 fold during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than making up for a drop in in-person care that occurred during the period for a number of conditions, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Examining the experiences...
verywellmind.com
What Is Masking in Mental Health?
“Masking” refers to when an individual hides or suppresses symptoms, behaviors, or difficulties they are experiencing. While it can happen intentionally, it often occurs unconsciously over time as an individual receives negative feedback for their authentic presentation. While many think of masking as a neurodivergent behavior, particularly for autistic...
tctmd.com
Mental Health a Concern for Many Cardiologists: ACC Survey
More than one-quarter of cardiologists suffer from mental health issues, primarily anxiety and stress, with many of them also citing hostile workplaces, according to a global survey. Yet only one in three of these physicians said they sought professional help. Senior author Laxmi S. Mehta, MD (The Ohio State University...
Ketamine clinics for mental health are popping up across the U.S. Does the treatment work?
Inside Field Trip Health’s New York City clinic, the vibe is less doctor’s office, more tranquil spa. Tucked away on the 11th floor of a nondescript building, you can barely hear the clamor of the busy streets. Instead, this ketamine clinic feels like an oasis of zen, strewn with twinkle lights, lush greenery and comfy meditation pillows.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
Laist.com
Mental Health Care Significantly Shifts From In-Person To Virtual
Topline:
Types of Self-Care
Self-care is a critical part of handling your mental health. Using self-care as a coping mechanism can help you recognize patterns in your mental health. There are many types of self-care and they are all important. The key to self-care is consistency. You need to work on it daily. If you take care of yourself once a week, it won’t be as effective.
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
Healthline
Can Telehealth Help With Addiction Treatment?
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has announced proposed changes that would increase the availability of telehealth and at-home treatment for those who are part of opioid treatment programs. Experts say that these changes, while valuable, are part of a larger shift that is needed as the...
KSAT 12
Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud
CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241. NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255. VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233. Tools. Books. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
MedicalXpress
Study examines dementia caregiver's experiences and preparedness
Millions of family caregivers provide essential emotional, physical, and social care to people living with dementia. As the global population ages, people providing care for more than one family member across adulthood is becoming increasingly common. Yet little is known about the ways prior caregiving experiences shape an individual's future preparedness when it comes to caring for additional people living with dementia.
MedicalXpress
Experts give tips for maintaining a healthy mind and keeping stress at bay during the holidays
The season of joy often also heralds a season of stress. There are activities to attend, the house to clean, food to cook and, of course, gifts to purchase. These pressures can add to stress and affect your mental health. Keith Stowell, chief medical officer at Rutgers University Behavioral Health...
psychreg.org
Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes
Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
ajmc.com
Contraction, Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Was Lower in Vaccinated Patients With PAH
Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were more likely to die or be hospitalized if they contracted COVID-19 but were less likely to die from COVID-19 if they were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Patients with a diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to...
ajmc.com
Specific Air Pollutants Linked to Asthma Attacks in Urban Children
Individual outdoor air pollutants are linked with non-viral asthma attacks, study finds. In a study of children living in urban neighborhoods across the United States, nearly 30% of asthma attacks were non-viral and linked to specific air pollutants and ozone layer, emphasizing the need to reduce elevated levels of air pollution to counteract respiratory illnesses among children and young adults.
