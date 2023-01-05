Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews impart lane closures on south I-71 in Clinton County
BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road closures will begin on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, crews will reduce south I-71 to one lane between the State Route 72 interchange and the U.S. 62 interchange. The...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle slowing traffic on north I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is slowing traffic on the interstate near the Norwood Lateral, Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
WLWT 5
KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle blocks right lane on Columbia Parkway in East End
CINCINNATI — A disabled vehicle is blocking a lane of traffic on Columbia Parkway in East End. According to police, the right lane on northbound Columbia Parkway is blocked at Kemper Lane by a disabled vehicle. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopened on I-71/75 in Covington after earlier crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was causing delays on the interstate in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire blocks lane on Ronald Reagan Highway near Galbraith Road
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Police and crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Ronald Reagan Highway, Monday evening. According to police, a vehicle fire is blocking the right lane along eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway between U.S. 127 and Winton Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
WRBI Radio
Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County
— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Fort Mitchell Avenue in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
DETOUR ALERT: Portion of Lamme Road to close for bridge construction project
Drivers in a portion of Miami Township will have to find an alternate route because of upcoming construction.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75N near Clifton Avenue, with a lane closure
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on I-75 northbound, near the Clifton Avenue overpass, with a lane closure. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
