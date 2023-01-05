BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined. Traders worry repeated rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the world into recession. They hope Thursday’s report on U.S. consumer prices will show inflation moderating, reducing the need to slow economic activity further. “Traders are bringing back talk of a ‘soft landing,’ which could support risk equities,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. If the data show lower U.S. inflation, “another dovish wave may hit markets,” helped by “easing recession fears.”

