hamlethub.com
Please click here to acknowledge receipt of this message New Handicap Parking on Main Street in Ridgefield
The Town of Ridgefield has announced that the recent improvements to Main Street also brought about changes to parking. According to the Town, "There are several new Handicap parking spots that have signs but have not been painted." Please be aware that the fine for parking in a handicapped spot...
New Haven Independent
New Officers Installed At The Derby Fire Department
DERBY — The Derby Fire Department installed a new slate of officers during a ceremony Saturday at Derby Middle School off Chatfield Street. Jason Edwards took these photos for The Valley Indy. The following information was taken from The Derby Fire Department Facebook page:. The Derby Fire Department promoted...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive in Danbury on January 25 Honors Two Fallen Bristol Police Officers
Our friends at the Lebanon-American Club of Danbury are teaming up with the Red Cross to hold a blood drive in honor of the two fallen Bristol police officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte. The blood drive will be held at St. Ann Church on Jan. 25, 1:00...
hamlethub.com
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault. Wendy,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: More Than Manners
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT More Than...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
hk-now.com
KVFC Provides Mutual Aid to Clinton Volunteer Fire Company
(January 8, 2023) — At approximately 5:22 a.m. the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Nod Rd and East Shore Drive for a reported structure fire. Moments later, a Clinton Fire Officer arrived on scene confirming the report and transmitting, “a working fire” communication to Dispatch. Clinton’s Truck 1, Engines 1 and 4 and Ambo 41, responded.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station
The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
heystamford.com
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford
If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
hamlethub.com
Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store
The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
hamlethub.com
John Aczel, 77, of Danbury, proprietor of the Goulash Place, has died
John Aczel, 77, of Danbury, proprietor of the Goulash Place, an unpretentious little eatery on Highland Ave., Danbury, died on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his Danbury home. Mr. Aczel was born in Budapest, Hungry, on September 22, 1945, son of the late John and Maria Janosne Aczel. He attended schools in Hungry and emigrated to the United States in 1972, first settling in Pound Ridge, NY.
News 12
Milford business offers free drinks for police as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
CappuGino's Coffee & Shakes in Milford was offering officers a free coffee today in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The coffee shop located in the lobby of the Milford Vascular Institute opened a couple years ago. It's co-owned by David Esposito, one of the cardiovascular surgeons there, and...
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
hamlethub.com
“Thin Blue Line” Charity Bracelet Back in Stock at Baribault Jewelers in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9th
While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.
