Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn football: Tigers pick up three more transfer commits
Following a successful early signing day on the Plains, the Auburn football coaching staff has shifted their focus in the past few weeks towards prospects in the transfer portal while the 45-day window is open this month. With the number of linemen the Tigers are losing ahead of the 2023...
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart
Head coach Hugh Freeze has overhauled virtually half the roster in his first two months on the job
Injury Bug Bites Alabama in Win over Auburn
Megan Abrams was in crutches postgame, while Brittany Davis also tweaked her ankle late in the game
Auburn lands a commitment from DB Tyler Scott during the All-American Bowl
Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scott also considered Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, USC and Texas and becomes commit No. 20 for head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers staff. Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff led the charge in recruiting Scott, who boosts this Auburn class to No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
An Alabama man was killed Friday night whe the van in which he was riding struck a truck and overturned, Alabama troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of an Opelika, Alabama, man. Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the...
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
WTVM
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
Mississippi bridge collapses while semi crosses, cutting off access to homes
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – County and state officials are working to evacuate 25 people after a bridge collapse cut off access to their homes in Wilkinson County, Miss. The county’s emergency management agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when a semi truck driving across the bridge on Jackson Point […]
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
WTVM
Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity in city
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community, with more than 100 state, federal and local partners, including the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), conducted a joint operation targeting gang activity. Columbus police say warrant service, 4th Amendment searches, parole searches and field...
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Charge 18-Year-Old with Attempted Murder
Montgomery police have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following a shooting that left two juvenile males with life-threatening injuries. Police say 18-year-old Jakari Craig is accused of shooting them Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of David Drive, just off Wares Ferry Road. Police say they found Craig on...
Comments / 0