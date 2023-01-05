ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football: Tigers pick up three more transfer commits

Following a successful early signing day on the Plains, the Auburn football coaching staff has shifted their focus in the past few weeks towards prospects in the transfer portal while the 45-day window is open this month. With the number of linemen the Tigers are losing ahead of the 2023...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn lands a commitment from DB Tyler Scott during the All-American Bowl

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scott also considered Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, USC and Texas and becomes commit No. 20 for head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers staff. Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff led the charge in recruiting Scott, who boosts this Auburn class to No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On January 6, a fatal car crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. The crash occurred two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County. The two vehicles collided while driving on U.S. 280, near mile marker 102. The crash claimed the life of Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity in city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community, with more than 100 state, federal and local partners, including the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), conducted a joint operation targeting gang activity. Columbus police say warrant service, 4th Amendment searches, parole searches and field...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Charge 18-Year-Old with Attempted Murder

Montgomery police have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following a shooting that left two juvenile males with life-threatening injuries. Police say 18-year-old Jakari Craig is accused of shooting them Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of David Drive, just off Wares Ferry Road. Police say they found Craig on...
MONTGOMERY, AL

