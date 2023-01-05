Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Sunday matchup against Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum's status is currently in the air after the veteran was sidelined two games with an ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more time off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current...
Update: Kenrich Williams starting for Thunder on Sunday; Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams will start Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) downgraded to out for Tuesday
The Miami Heat downgraded Kyle Lowry (knee) to out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lowry was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but has now been ruled out. Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game so far this...
Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with left shoulder soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to left hamstring tightness. Now, he has been ruled out entirely for Saturday's contest due to the injury. Doug McDermott and Malaki Branham should see an increase in work.
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench in updated Thunder lineup Sunday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
