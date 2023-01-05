ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
UPMC employee saves man's life

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shaun McQuay is a rehabilitation aide at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport. A typical day for him is helping patients get back on their feet, but on November 18, he went above and beyond his title. "I was on my computer doing stuff with the charts, and...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Water main break in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
Scranton School District to exit recovery plan

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District had a big problem with debt and has spent the past few years trying to work out of the hole it was in. It started in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. The state then stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.
A celebration of love in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
Turnpike toll increase in effect this weekend

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the 5 percent rate hike was approved last summer. On Friday, traveling from Pittston to the end of the northeast extension will cost you $23.70. If you have EZ Pass, it costs $11.50. Beginning Sunday, it will be $24.90 and $12.10,...
Looking back at December's weather

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The warmest day of the month of December was a record-breaking one. It was 58 degrees at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on the afternoon of the 30th. That broke the previous record set back in 1984 of 57 degrees. The coldest temperatures recorded for the month were on the night of the 23rd and the morning of the 24th, with lows of just 1 degree.
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Donate your Christmas tree to the animals

HAMLIN, Pa. — Christmas trees are piled up in the parking lot outside of Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park near Hamlin. Each year, the park asks people to donate trees that are free of decorations and don't have any chemical sprays or fake snow. The park says big or small, they'll take all the trees they can get for the couple hundred animals that live at the park.
'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change, and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters, and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes, we did double it but compared...
Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
