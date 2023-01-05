Read full article on original website
American Legion in Carbon County helping families of fallen Lehigh County firefighters
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An American Legion in Carbon County is fundraising for the families of two New Tripoli firefighters who died while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County. The two first responders; Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, died back in December at the scene of a house fire near Tamaqua.
Auditions open for Luzerne County's Got Talent competition
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's once again time to show off your talents and maybe win a prize in the process. Last year, the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association hosted the "Luzerne County Got Talent" competition. Now, organizers are expanding things to include the entire area. But first performers are...
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
UPMC employee saves man's life
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shaun McQuay is a rehabilitation aide at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport. A typical day for him is helping patients get back on their feet, but on November 18, he went above and beyond his title. "I was on my computer doing stuff with the charts, and...
Garage heavily damaged by fire in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a garage in Wyoming County. Fire crews were called to the place along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found one side of the garage fully involved. No one was injured in the fire. There's no...
Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
Water main break in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
St. Joseph's Center hosting donation drive, here's how to get involved
DUNMORE, Pa. — Keeping kids warm this winter – that's the goal of a donation drive in Lackawanna County. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saint Joseph’s Center is hosting a winter clothing collection next week for the Baby and Children’s Pantry in Dunmore.
Scranton School District to exit recovery plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District had a big problem with debt and has spent the past few years trying to work out of the hole it was in. It started in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. The state then stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.
A celebration of love in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
Turnpike toll increase in effect this weekend
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the 5 percent rate hike was approved last summer. On Friday, traveling from Pittston to the end of the northeast extension will cost you $23.70. If you have EZ Pass, it costs $11.50. Beginning Sunday, it will be $24.90 and $12.10,...
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
Development Shenandoah Inc. begins construction of $6 million addition
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An empty lot on North Main Street in Shenandoah will soon transform into a construction site, all for Development Shenandoah Incorporated's biggest project to date: The Center of Education, Business, and Arts. “Everyone has been used to seeing buildings being taken down. And when people are...
Looking back at December's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The warmest day of the month of December was a record-breaking one. It was 58 degrees at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on the afternoon of the 30th. That broke the previous record set back in 1984 of 57 degrees. The coldest temperatures recorded for the month were on the night of the 23rd and the morning of the 24th, with lows of just 1 degree.
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Donate your Christmas tree to the animals
HAMLIN, Pa. — Christmas trees are piled up in the parking lot outside of Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park near Hamlin. Each year, the park asks people to donate trees that are free of decorations and don't have any chemical sprays or fake snow. The park says big or small, they'll take all the trees they can get for the couple hundred animals that live at the park.
'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change, and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters, and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes, we did double it but compared...
Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
