Illinois State

7.5 million in Illinois registered as organ and tissue donors

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday the state's organ and tissue registry has reached a major milestone, with 7.5 million Illinois residents signed up to become donors.

"I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program," White said in a statement. "Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide. Each year, unfortunately, about 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois."

According to state records, just over 10 million people in Illinois are eligible to become organ and tissue donors; 74% are now registered.

White has made the organ donation program a priority during his tenure as Secretary of State.

You can register as an organ and tissue donor in Illinois at www.lifegoeson.com , by calling 800-210-2106, or by visiting any Illinois Secretary of State facility .

