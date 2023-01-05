Read full article on original website
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring A Bunch Of Sales & Service Agents For Its Aeroplan Program In Vancouver
Air Canada is hiring again, so if you've been looking for a new job that will allow you to score some sweet deals on flights in 2023, look no further. Plus, you don't even need a degree to qualify. The Canadian airline told Narcity they are looking to hire several...
Narcity
6 Amazing Ontario Spots To Travel To From Toronto This Winter If You Don't Have A Car
You can hop aboard buses and trains and get whisked off to some of these winter wonderlands around the province. From small towns near the city to further-away destinations, these places are accessible by transit from Toronto. Stratford. Price: $35 + per adult. Address: Stratford, ON. Why You Need To...
Narcity
Canada's Only Cave Slide Is On Vancouver Island & It Looks Totally Surreal (PHOTOS)
The longest, and only, cave slide in all of Canada is actually in B.C. and it looks like a seriously unique experience. These thrilling cave slides are nestled inside Horne Lake Caves Provincial Park on Vancouver Island and you'll want to add them to your bucket list, as soon as possible.
Narcity
Taco Bell Will Be Launching 200 Restaurants Across 5 Provinces & There Are Big Plans Ahead
Good news for all the Taco Bell fans here in Canada. The US fast-food company has just announced some pretty incredible expansion plans which will more than double the existing branches it has in the country. Thanks to a partnership between Taco Bell and Redberry Restaurants, which labels itself as...
Narcity
Feds Say They're Looking At Strengthening Air Passenger Protection Rules After Flight Delays
The government is looking to strengthen air passenger protection rules after recent travel delays with airlines at Canadian airports and abroad, according to a federal minister. In an interview with CBC Radio's The House that aired on Saturday, January 7, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra explained how he's working to ensure...
