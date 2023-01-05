McFarland boys hockey defeated by Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam scored four goals in the first period as the McFarland boys hockey team fell 6-3 at the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Junior forward Mason Pommerening scored twice for the Spartans. Pommerening scored on a power play in the second period, assisted by senior defensemen Tegan O’Brien and junior forward Caleb DeChambeau. Pommerening also scored another goal in the second period, assisted by senior forward Payton Hauge.

Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored the other McFarland goal, assisted by junior forward Drew Snyder on a power play in the third period.

For Beaver Dam, Evan Burchardt scored twice, while Boston Damon, Bradyn Strachota, Alex Woods and Mason Poznanski added a goal for the Golden Beavers.

Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 22 saves in the loss.

McFarland is 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the Badger-East Conference.