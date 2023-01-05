ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ CIA drama, Lioness .

Nicole Kidman is set to star in the Paramount+ series, "Lioness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Deadline.com said Thursday that Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

Paramount+ retweeted the media report on the casting news and wrote, "Are you ready?"

She joins previously announced leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in the series from Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kidman is known for her work in Being the Ricardos, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing, Bombshell, Aquaman, The Hours, Moulin Rouge, Cold Mountain, Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Days of Thunder and Dead Calm.

