WWMTCw
Fennville Public Schools to offer grief counseling following students' deaths
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Fennville Public Schools opened its doors to students and families to meet with grief counselors and support staff following the tragic death of two students in the district, Superintendent Jim Greydanus said in a letter Monday. Investigation: Allegan County family of four dead in suspected...
WWMTCw
National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
WWMTCw
Frederik Meijer Gardens welcomes 14 millionth guest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park welcomed their 14-millionth guest to the park Monday. Opening in 1995, the Grand Rapids attraction has become internationally recognized as one of the top 45 museums in the world, officials said. 10 millionth guest: 10-millionth person expected to visit...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo native volunteers to teach in Ukraine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bob Wood, a Kalamazoo native, and retired high school teacher is raising awareness of people living in Ukraine during the war. Wood just last week returned from a five week visit to the country where he said he helped in any way that he could. Feel...
WWMTCw
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
WWMTCw
Victim of apparent triple murder-suicide tried to end relationship, sheriff says
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old man allegedly used a shotgun to kill his long-time partner and two children before turning the gun on himself Saturday, detectives said. The mother of the children, Cindy Clouse, 35, was in the process of leaving the relationship with Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, before it turned deadly inside the family's home, Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told News Channel 3 Monday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest takes to the skies in mid-August
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mark your calendars! Kalamazoo's 11th annual Balloon Fest is coming back to Gull Meadow Farms this summer. The 11th annual celebration scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13, according to Gull Meadow Farms in a post on Facebook. 2020 Balloon Fest: Gull Meadow Farms is not hosting...
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said that they accepted an offer to lease the location. Their final day of business is expected...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
WWMTCw
Suspect armed with knives arrested after standoff at Holland Township business
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office advised people to avoid the area for several hours on Monday near East Lakewood Boulevard as negotiators spoke with a suspect armed with knives. Saturday afternoon: Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting. The suspect, an 82-year-old man armed with...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The craft beverage industry in Kalamazoo will celebrate its 13th year, starting on Friday January 13th. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week . allows visitors to meet brewers, winemakers, distillers and the masterminds behind their products, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around 4 p.m. Friday: Battle Creek man to be charged after suspected fentanyl, cash found in drug raid. The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and non-life-threatening wounds,...
