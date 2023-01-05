ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Upcoming approvals for Jenkintown apartments & grocery store

Jenkintown Borough has a number of large projects going through approval processes, including three apartment building proposals and one grocery store, each of which have yet to receive official names. 501 Washington Lane Apartments. A proposed 26-unit apartment building at 501 Washington Lane has received each of the Borough’s requisite...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia remains one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story that will get your skin crawling. Philadelphia is still one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States.The City of Brotherly Love finished third in Orkin's rankings of bed bug cities.The good news?That's one spot better than last year, when Philadelphia came in second.The rankings are based on where Orkin workers did the most bed bug treatments over the past year.Chicago finished in the top spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 2100 Sharswood Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit affordable multi-family development at 2100 Sharswood Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the development is related to the six-unit project at 2106 Harlan Street. Ten affordable units will be added to the block as a result.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Jim's Steaks Now Has a Date for Planned Reopening on South Street

The rebuild of Jim's Steaks on South Street has finally begun after the building was damaged by a fire in July, and the almost 47-year-old Philadelphia cheesesteak shop is targeting a Labor Day weekend reopening, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. After teasing the new blueprints for the building via Twitter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA

