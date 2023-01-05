Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details.
fox29.com
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open wait list for first time in over a decade
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time in a dozen years, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is opening up its waiting list to help thousands find affordable places to live while providing incentives to landlords. The city was able to reopen the waiting list after it helped about 55,000 eligible people find...
glensidelocal.com
Upcoming approvals for Jenkintown apartments & grocery store
Jenkintown Borough has a number of large projects going through approval processes, including three apartment building proposals and one grocery store, each of which have yet to receive official names. 501 Washington Lane Apartments. A proposed 26-unit apartment building at 501 Washington Lane has received each of the Borough’s requisite...
After more than a decade, Philly will reopen its waitlist for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, Philadelphia residents with low income will soon have the chance to apply for housing vouchers from the federal government. The Philadelphia Housing Authority has cleared the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, putting the agency in the position to accept new applications for the rent subsidy.
Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports
Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds
The initial investments will go to 'an array of crisis response strategies' both citywide and in targeted neighborhoods, officials said. The post Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents: The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
Philadelphia addiction resource guide; Crashes drop 36% on Roosevelt Blvd; Best food at the Farm Show | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Community guide: Resources for people in recovery or addiction. Over 1,275 Philadelphians died from overdoses in 2021, a record high. But the easiest-to-find resources...
fox29.com
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Philadelphia remains one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in US
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story that will get your skin crawling. Philadelphia is still one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States.The City of Brotherly Love finished third in Orkin's rankings of bed bug cities.The good news?That's one spot better than last year, when Philadelphia came in second.The rankings are based on where Orkin workers did the most bed bug treatments over the past year.Chicago finished in the top spot.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 2100 Sharswood Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit affordable multi-family development at 2100 Sharswood Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the development is related to the six-unit project at 2106 Harlan Street. Ten affordable units will be added to the block as a result.
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's Steaks Now Has a Date for Planned Reopening on South Street
The rebuild of Jim's Steaks on South Street has finally begun after the building was damaged by a fire in July, and the almost 47-year-old Philadelphia cheesesteak shop is targeting a Labor Day weekend reopening, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. After teasing the new blueprints for the building via Twitter...
delawarepublic.org
A group on Wilmington's West Side looks to update the area's revitalization plan
West Side Grows Together is looking to update its Revitalization Plan in Wilmington. West Side Grows Together is a collaborative working with the community for over 11 years, and its next step is engaging neighborhoods on Wilmington’s West Side to update the revitalization plan. The group has launched a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Comments / 0