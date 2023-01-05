ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville needs $165,000 in emergency HVAC repairs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency HVAC repairs will begin this week at Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Asheville to address the ongoing cooling challenges during large events. Facility general manager Chris Corl said large temperature variances between the floor and the upper deck have been reported during sold-out shows.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Historic mill in Marion purchased with plans for affordable housing

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization has purchased a historic mill in McDowell County with the intention of turning it into affordable housing. A press release from Givens Communities says the Asheville non-profit purchased the Clinchfield Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, North Carolina on Dec. 21, 2022 after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say

EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
EASLEY, SC
WLOS.com

Zaniac campers learn about different states of matter

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's all about solids and liquids at Zaniac Camp in Biltmore Park. The camp is where after-school campers learn about different states of matter. The fun science, technology, engineering, art and math activities are part of camps are offered to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged after quadruple stabbing at Airbnb in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently charged following a stabbing that injured four people on Monday. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said officers responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road at around 3:21 a.m. after someone...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

New partnership offers up Care Kits filled with essentials for those released from jail

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new, collaborative effort in Buncombe County is offering essential goods and items to those released from jail. “There’s nothing scarier than not knowing where you’re going to go, what you’re going to get and how you’re going to get it,” said Rev. Scott Rogers, executive director of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministries (ABCCM).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy