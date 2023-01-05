Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Resilience of rivercane: Efforts underway to restore plant that provides flood buffer
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Efforts are ongoing to restore rivercane along Western North Carolina rivers. It's faced challenges from people cutting it down and from major flooding not too long ago. But the plant has dual importance. Native rivercane plays an important role both to Cherokee heritage and...
WLOS.com
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville needs $165,000 in emergency HVAC repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency HVAC repairs will begin this week at Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Asheville to address the ongoing cooling challenges during large events. Facility general manager Chris Corl said large temperature variances between the floor and the upper deck have been reported during sold-out shows.
WLOS.com
Historic mill in Marion purchased with plans for affordable housing
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization has purchased a historic mill in McDowell County with the intention of turning it into affordable housing. A press release from Givens Communities says the Asheville non-profit purchased the Clinchfield Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, North Carolina on Dec. 21, 2022 after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust.
WLOS.com
AVL vs. Turo: Airport says in suit that car-share company not permitted to operate in NC
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has filed a lawsuit against a ride-share business, saying it is not permitted to do business anywhere in North Carolina. The lawsuit against peer-to-peer carsharing company Turo. The San Francisco-based company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an...
WLOS.com
Asheville's water crisis to be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council is going to be briefed during Tuesday's meeting on the recent water crisis that left thousands without water for more than a week. Assistant city manager Ben Woody will have a timeline of events that led to water outages, as well as...
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
WLOS.com
Henderson County property eyed for shooting range becomes protected game lands
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A community effort has helped turn land in southern Henderson County that was slated to be a gun range into protected game lands. The property was originally supposed to be part of a new law enforcement training facility, but when neighbors learned of the plan, they contacted Conserving Carolina.
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Holidays, cold weather, new variant create surge in COVID cases, WNC doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to spread across Western North Carolina, which is contributing to backups in local hospitals. AdventHealth's Dr. Teresa Herbert said the new COVID variant is only part of the problem. "The COVID numbers in the community remain high. This...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
WYFF4.com
Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
WLOS.com
Zaniac campers learn about different states of matter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's all about solids and liquids at Zaniac Camp in Biltmore Park. The camp is where after-school campers learn about different states of matter. The fun science, technology, engineering, art and math activities are part of camps are offered to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after quadruple stabbing at Airbnb in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently charged following a stabbing that injured four people on Monday. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said officers responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road at around 3:21 a.m. after someone...
WLOS.com
New partnership offers up Care Kits filled with essentials for those released from jail
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new, collaborative effort in Buncombe County is offering essential goods and items to those released from jail. “There’s nothing scarier than not knowing where you’re going to go, what you’re going to get and how you’re going to get it,” said Rev. Scott Rogers, executive director of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministries (ABCCM).
WLOS.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
FOX Carolina
BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
Comments / 0