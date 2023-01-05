Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District to hold pop-up job fair this week
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District is holding its firstpop-up job fair of the year this week, and officials are encouraging people to swing on by if they're looking for their next career. "We want to start the school year with all of our positions filled with...
Vero Beach, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
wqcs.org
McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition
Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
WPBF News 25
3 Indian River County beaches closed for storm repairs before turtle nesting season
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — After being hit by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, beaches in Indian River County are in need of repairs. Starting Monday, Tracking Station, Golden Sands and Ambersands will be closed as crews begin emergency refurbishment. The county has limited time to complete the...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle
11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival
People from all over are coming to our county to celebrate one of the best food festival traditions in the state!. “Join us for famous mouth-watering frog leg and gator tail dinners. Browse hundreds of booths for unique gifts. Hear some great music and enjoy the fun rides. Discover why this festival is a January tradition for so many.”
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
wqcs.org
Monday Morning Fire in Port St. Lucie Quickly Doused by Fire District
Port St. Lucie - Monday January 9, 2023: The St. Lucie County Fire District dispatched three units to the 1800 block of SW Biltmore St. in Port St. Lucie Monday morning. Fire trucks were on the scene at 7:08 a.m. and the fire was under control at 7:30 a.m., according to the Fire District's Facebook page.
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff trying to locate missing man
Indian River Sheriff, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is trying to local Douglas Vaughn. He was last seen on January 5 near the Vero Beach Walmart.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023
The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, no homes are available for purchase in the Archipelago of Sewalls Point in Stuart FL. There are also no Archipelago homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, there has been 3 Archipelago of Sewalls Point sales....
WPBF News 25
Arrest made after social media helped police find the man who fled on bike
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weaher. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery in relation to two robberies that took place Saturday at a gas station. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF 25 News. PSLPD says the Montgomery...
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
Port St. Lucie woman witnesses 2 random attacks in Jensen Beach
Calene Gabriel, 33, of Fort Pierce, faces aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked 2 people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman witnessed it.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work
Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
wqcs.org
52 Year-Old Drew Leibrock Charged in Domestic Dispute That Left Woman Dead on U.S. #1 in Sebastian
Indian River County - Monday January 9, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested, 52-year-old Drew Leibrock in connection to the death of a woman found dead along the side of U.S. Highway #1 during the early hours of December 30, 2022. According to a release...
veronews.com
Cold front to hit county this weekend
Another cold front will hit Vero Beach on Friday, but it was not expected to last long, meteorologists said. Temperatures are forecast to start warming back up this upcoming Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Friday will be mostly sunny, but will also have a 50 percent chance of...
