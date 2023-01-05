Clemson University adds significant safety measures to classrooms

CLEMSON, S.C (WSPA) – Going into lockdown is something Clemson University’s police chief, Greg Mullen, said they haven’t had to do in about a year.

Mullen said you never know what could come up, and that’s why they’re working to be prepared with just the press of a button.

The number one thing on Mullen’s mind is safety, but he said it can always improve.

“We’re always looking for ways to add an additional layer of security,” Mullen said.

The most recent improvement on campus: lockdown buttons in every classroom.

“What happens is, when we activate this lockdown button, you’ll see an alert pop up on the screen,” Mullen said.

Before this button, the only barrier between the outside and classrooms was key card access.

However, now pressing the button means all doors in and to a building will lock even for people with card access.

“Also at the same time alerts law enforcement that there’s an event or incident in this building,” said Mullen.

Mullen said this will ensure the most efficient response time in the case of an emergency.

“If we start seeing four, five, six of these alerts in the same building and the same hallway, that definitely gives us a piece of information and we need to start looking at our video systems,” Mullen said.

A big reason these buttons are being put into classrooms, Mullen said, is because of the recent school shootings in the U.S.

“Uvalde certainly got everybody’s attention,” Mullen explained. “It made us take a look back at what we were doing not only here but across the country in terms of law enforcement, in a lot of things. In response, in what kind of equipment you had available to you.”

The university has also increased its video systems across campus.

Mullen said his hope is that every school across the country will implement fast and effective safety measures like this one.