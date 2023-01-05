ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Bennett, Georgia pile on TCU early in CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It didn’t take long for top-ranked Georgia to assert itself against third-ranked TCU and make a mark in the College Football Playoff record book. The Bulldogs’ 17 points in the first quarter were the most to open a title game in the nine years since the four-team playoff came into existence.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County records nearly 5,200 new COVID cases, 61 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus- related deaths. Thousands of kids returned to Los Angeles Unified School District campuses Monday following the winter break. LA County remains in the federal government's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside Beverly Center in West LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by local media showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames at an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland Resort announces new DTD tenant after La Brea Bakery closes

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Earl of Sandwich will return to Downtown Disney, temporarily replacing La Brea Bakery Cafe's retail storefront near the Esplanade after the latter abruptly exited the restaurant business Monday. Eventually, Porto's Bakery will take over the La Brea Bakery retail area when the famed Cuban bake shop...
ANAHEIM, CA

