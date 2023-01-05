ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta

Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say. Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia lawmakers in town: Full coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Georgia General Assembly is in session. Georgia has a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House as lawmakers convened the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is entering his second and...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hermosa Saloon offers home away from home for UGA fans in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - Hermosa Saloon on East Pacific Coast Highway is a rustic joint with pool tables, live music, beer and hotdogs. It’s also where Georgia Bulldogs fans can go to cheer on their favorite football team. Atlanta News First found a large group of...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GAME BLOG: Dawgs are back-to-back national champions with 65-7 win over TCU

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are in a battle tonight at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the College Football Playoff National Championship. If the Bulldogs win, it will be the second time in a row for the team based in Athens. If TCU wins, it will be the first time since 1938 since the team has won.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open in Forest Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks offers unique takes on Philadelphia classics in Atlanta, including restaurants in downtown Atlanta and Doraville just outside the city, multiple units in the city’s famed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a food truck. The restaurant serves mouth-watering, phenomenal flavors and tastes...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First tours Hollywood ahead of Bulldogs big game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could be a big year for the Georgia Bulldogs. The team won its first national title in over 80 years last season and is hopeful to bring home a second win Monday night against TCU in Los Angeles, Cali. Our Atlanta News First...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA

