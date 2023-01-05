Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire displaces dozens of families in Atlanta
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say. UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say. UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers in town: Full coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Georgia General Assembly is in session. Georgia has a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House as lawmakers convened the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is entering his second and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casting call sent out for ‘Zoltar’ Season 2 in Atlanta, Loganville
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A casting call has been sent out for season two of the Apple TV series Zoltar. The production is looking for background actors of all genders, ethnicities and ages for filming in Atlanta and Loganville from Jan. to May 2023. According to IMDb, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: What you need to know about tonight’s game between UGA, TCU
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No. 1 Georgia will attempt to become the first school to win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships Monday night when it faces No. 3 TCU. WHEN DOES THE GAME START?. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET (our time) Jan. 9. WHAT CAN...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hermosa Saloon offers home away from home for UGA fans in LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Atlanta News First) - Hermosa Saloon on East Pacific Coast Highway is a rustic joint with pool tables, live music, beer and hotdogs. It’s also where Georgia Bulldogs fans can go to cheer on their favorite football team. Atlanta News First found a large group of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
GAME BLOG: Dawgs are back-to-back national champions with 65-7 win over TCU
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are in a battle tonight at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the College Football Playoff National Championship. If the Bulldogs win, it will be the second time in a row for the team based in Athens. If TCU wins, it will be the first time since 1938 since the team has won.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open in Forest Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks offers unique takes on Philadelphia classics in Atlanta, including restaurants in downtown Atlanta and Doraville just outside the city, multiple units in the city’s famed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a food truck. The restaurant serves mouth-watering, phenomenal flavors and tastes...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First tours Hollywood ahead of Bulldogs big game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could be a big year for the Georgia Bulldogs. The team won its first national title in over 80 years last season and is hopeful to bring home a second win Monday night against TCU in Los Angeles, Cali. Our Atlanta News First...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week. Georgia is entering a new political era. The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Santa Clause receives a surprise gift of his own after the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror as the new year lies before us, but this Santa Clause still has a special Christmas surprise in store. Mark Preetorius, also known as Santa Clause, of Cherokee County goes into full Christmas-mode as soon as Halloween...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans caravan to Los Angeles for title game, see what city has to offer
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (Atlanta News First) - Los Angeles and Atlanta are on opposite sides of the country, but Bulldog fans are going to the City of Angels in droves for the national championship game. The game is the main event, of course, but Los Angeles is a sprawling city with tons to offer.
