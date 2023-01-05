ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are in a battle tonight at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the College Football Playoff National Championship. If the Bulldogs win, it will be the second time in a row for the team based in Athens. If TCU wins, it will be the first time since 1938 since the team has won.

